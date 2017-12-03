It’s official. No. 11 Washington headed to the Fiesta Bowl to play No. 9 Penn State

One of the best seasons in school history got better Sunday. That’s because No. 11 Washington is going to the Fiesta Bowl.
UW (10-2) was invited to the Playstation Fiesta Bowl where it will face No. 9 Penn State (10-2) on Dec. 30 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. For the Huskies, it’s their first appearance in the Fiesta Bowl and the second straight year they’ll play in either a College Football Playoff semifinal and/or New Year’s Six bowl game. UW reached the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl last season where it lost to Alabama.
The bowl game announcement was made during the CFP Selection Show on Sunday afternoon.
Getting to the program’s first-ever Fiesta Bowl took some doing.
Never miss a local story.
Washington ended the regular season Nov. 25 with a 41-14 win over No. 18 Washington State in The Apple Cup at Husky Stadium.
UW captured the 12th season of 10 or more wins in school history but that wasn’t the immediate focus. After losing to Stanford earlier in the month, the Huskies were out of the Pac-12 North race and left their bowl game fate in the hands of others.
At worst, the Huskies would head to the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl as the No. 3 team in the Pac-12. At best, they go to the Valero Alamo Bowl by being the conference’s No. 2 seed.
There was an outside chance UW could get into a New Year’s Six bowl but it would require some help.
UW came in at No. 13 in the CFP Rankings going into championship week. The Huskies needed TCU and Stanford — two teams ranked above UW in the CFP standings — to lose their respective conference title games.
Stanford was the first domino to fall Friday in a 31-28 loss to USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game. A day later, TCU took a 41-17 drumming against Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium.
With Stanford and TCU losing, it greatly increased UW’s odds of reaching the Fiesta.
That’s why thousands of Huskies fans in the Pacific Northwest and across America went to bed with several publications projecting the team would face Penn St. in the Fiesta. Those feelings grew stronger when the Huskies came in at No. 11 in the CFP Rankings released at 11 a.m.
Now, it’s a reality.
This is the third time Penn St. and UW will meet with the Nittany Lions owning a 2-0 record against the Huskies.
Penn St. began the year by roaring out to a 7-0 start while making a case for being the No. 1 team in college football, until losing consecutive games to then-No. 6 Ohio State and No. 24 Michigan State.
Both losses, which were by a combined four points, cost the Nittany Lions a chance at reaching Big Ten title game and the CFP semifinal.
Ranked 20th in defense and 28th in offense, the Nittany Lions are guided by running back Saquon Barkley. One of college football’s biggest stars, he was an early Heisman Trophy favorite who could be a first-round pick in 2018 NFL Draft.
Barkley rushed for 1,134 yards and 16 touchdowns while catching 47 passes for 594 yards plus three touchdowns.
UW opened its 2017 campaign with six straight wins until a 13-7 loss on Oct. 14 at Arizona State. The defeat hurt the Huskies’ CFP semifinal chances.
Nearly a month later, the Huskies received a dreaded second loss in an era that views having two defeats as a death blow for any potential national title contender.
Stanford handed UW a 30-22 loss on Nov. 10 and created the reality of the Huskies missing out on a top-tier bowl game.
UW finished the season by beating Utah and WSU at Husky Stadium under the assumption it would head to San Antonio or San Diego.
Instead, the program’s 37th bowl game appearance will come against one of the sport’s blue bloods in Penn St.
This will also be UW’s second bowl game in the state or Arizona. UW’s first appearance was a 30-22 loss to Oklahoma State in the 2014 Cactus Bowl in Tempe, Ariz.
Although the Huskies are 18-17-1 all-time in the postseason, this will be their eighth straight bowl game appearance.
Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark
Comments