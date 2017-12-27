The scars from UW’s last trip to Arizona have healed. Here’s why.

More Videos 0:59 Penn State aware of the threat that is UW's Dante Pettis Pause 0:55 Here’s what Jake Browning had to say about the Penn State secondary 1:37 Chris Petersen opens up on Huskies’ recruiting class 1:31 Hopkins says UW hoops adjusting to the zone 1:40 Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 0:28 Two teens shot behind King County Aquatic Center 0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 2:16 Pete Carroll on Cardinals' game, Seahawks needing Carolina to ground Atlanta Falcons 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Huskies LB Bartlett says much was gained in UW’s last trip to the desert Washington linebacker Tevis Bartlett speaks about the team’s growth since their last game - a 13-7 loss to Arizona State - in the desert. Washington linebacker Tevis Bartlett speaks about the team’s growth since their last game - a 13-7 loss to Arizona State - in the desert. Ryan S. Clark rclark@thenewstribune.com

Washington linebacker Tevis Bartlett speaks about the team’s growth since their last game - a 13-7 loss to Arizona State - in the desert. Ryan S. Clark rclark@thenewstribune.com