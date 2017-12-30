No party here. UW falls to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl

Maybe Washington should just stay away from the desert for a while.
UW’s initial visit this season to Arizona led to its first loss of the year. This most recent trip brought another. No. 11 UW (10-3) was once down by 21 but twice rallied to get within a touchdown. Any hopes of a comeback were dashed with No. 9 Penn State (11-2) owning third down in a 35-28 win Saturday in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
The Huskies, despite losing their Fiesta debut, end the year with their 12th campaign of 10 or more wins in the school’s 101-year history. UW is now 2-2 in bowl games under Petersen.
Penn State jumped out to a 14-0 lead with 1:34 left in the first quarter. UW cut the lead to 14-7 on a 1-yard run by Jake Browning. The Nittany Lions responded with two unanswered touchdowns for a 28-7 edge with 9:01 left in the second quarter.
Huskies junior tailback Myles Gaskin’s 13-yard touchdown run kept it at 28-14 with 4:15 left. Whispers of a comeback were ignited when UW went up-tempo on its first drive out of the half with Browning tossing a 28-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Fuller with 9:57 left.
Surprisingly enough, it was UW’s defense that failed to adjust.
Ranked fifth nationally in total defense, the Huskies had no match for the Nittany Lions on third down.
Penn State, on 3rd and 4 from the Huskies’ 24, scored when Trace McSorley threw a 24-yard pass to receiver DaeSean Hamilton for a 35-21 lead with 5:59 remaining.
That touchdown pushed Penn State’s third-down success rate to an outrageous 90 percent. Army, which leads all Football Bowl Subdivision schools on third down, converts 55 percent of the time. The Nittany Lions finished 13 for 17 on third down, a 76 percent rate.
UW’s loss means two of its three losses this season have come in Arizona.
The Huskies’ first loss of the campaign was a 13-7 defeat in October to Arizona State at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.
Aside from the defeat, the Huskies lost key players in star left tackle Trey Adams and cornerback Jordan Miller for the year.
UW would make some changes after the loss and would only drop one more contest — a 30-22 defeat at Stanford — en route to reaching the Fiesta.
