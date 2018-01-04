Got thoughts on The Apple Cup? Or the new ‘Star Wars’ movie? So does Mike Hopkins.

SEATTLE When he wasn’t answering questions about Washington’s chief rival, Mike Hopkins discussed another important feud that’s captivated millions across the state.
The Rebellion vs. The Empire.
Hopkins grew up a Star Wars fan, something he told reporters in December. Near the end of his media availability Thursday, he was asked for his thoughts on ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi.’
“It was one of the best ones I’ve ever seen,” Hopkins said. “I thought it was really, really good. Now, it got a little too jokey.”
Hopkins delved into how his eldest son, Griff, wasn’t too hot on the blockbuster that’s grossed more than $1 billion worldwide. The movie is the 18th highest-grossing film of all time, Deadline.com reported Thursday.
“My son, who is “Mr. Star Wars,” was like, ‘Dad. I didn’t like that they tried to make it funny,’” Hopkins said. “I’m like, ‘Buddy. We’re in 2018 now. You gotta like it.’”
When Hopkins wasn’t giving movie reviews, he was talking about the Huskies (11-4, 1-1 Pac-12 Conference) 1 p.m. Saturday contest against Washington State (8-6, 0-2) at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash.
The Cougars have lost three of their last four and dropped consecutive games against UCLA and USC last weekend.
For Hopkins, this will be his first Apple Cup experience coaching the Huskies.
“I’m learning as I’m going. The rivalry is great. Great for the sport,” Hopkins said. “It’s great for the state. It’s great for the kids. I was part of one at Syracuse for a long time with Georgetown.
“It makes the atmosphere great. ... You see what kids are made in those moments.”
Hopkins might be new to the rivalry but he’s quite familiar with how the Cougars go about scoring.
They’re among the most prolific 3-point shooting team in America. They’re also rely on the 3 more than any team in the nation.
WSU is shooting 39.2 percent from beyond and that’s good enough for 48 out of 351 Division I teams. They’ll be the fourth, Top 50 3-point shooting team the Huskies have faced in 2017-18.
UW is 2-1 with wins over Kansas (19th) and Seattle (31st).
Washington State is scoring 36.4 points from 3 and that’s the most of any team in college basketball this season. They’re averaging 42 over their last three games and nearly 38 points at home.
Also, nearly 48 percent of the Cougars’ offense comes from their 3-point shot. That’s also the highest in the nation in that category.
“We’ve seen 3-point shooting teams,” Hopkins said. “It goes back to earlier in the year. We’ve had a lot of experience against it. It should be a great challenge.”
