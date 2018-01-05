Hopkins says David Crisp is serving as UW’s “heart and soul”

This is not the first time David Crisp has been asked to run a team. It is, however, the most that’s ever been asked of him in the process.
Crisp doesn’t just get Washington (11-4, 1-1 Pac-12 Conference) set up to run plays. He has to create shots for others, log the most minutes of any player on the roster and set an example on a team that’s still learning from its first-year coach.
All of those reasons are why Huskies coach Mike Hopkins says the Tacoma native is one of the most important players he has.
“He’s taken an incredible leadership role,” Hopkins said of Crisp. “His value to us is running our team, leading the locker room, getting us into our offense. I told him, ‘Buddy, I’m asking you a lot.’ Play 37 minutes, play defense, challenge. Be the heart and soul of this team, make plays for others as well as yourself.
“I think he’s done a heck of a job so far.”
Crisp leads the Huskies with 34.3 minutes per game and 3.5 assists. His 12.1 points is third and Crisp’s 1.5 steals are tied with Jaylen Nowell for second.
Such numbers reflect how this has been Crisp’s most demanding season.
He played a lot as a freshman but the Huskies relied upon Andrew Andrews and Dejounte Murray to run the offense.
Last year, Crisp facilitated but only when star point guard Markelle Fultz was sidelined with an injury.
Now there is no safeguard. Crisp is the point person for everything Hopkins and the Huskies need on both ends of the floor.
“It’s been a fun experience. It’s all fun to me any time I can come out and play,” Crisp said. “Hop made it real clear what he wanted me to do for this team to be successful. He broke it down for me, what he needed me to do.
“I took that and ran with it.”
Under Hopkins, a number of UW players have changed in the last year. Forward Noah Dickerson is a better free-throw shooter who can win games late. Center Sam Timmins can anchor a defense and chip in points from time to time.
It can be argued Crisp has had to change his game more than any returning player.
He can play point but his profile is that of an off-guard who can attack and shoot from all over the floor. Those elements of his profile are still present but he has to know when to defer to others.
The 6-foot Crisp was a state champion point guard for power Rainier Beach. He also played point at Brewster Academy (N.H.) and for his AAU team.
“Knowing those decisions because a game can switch instantly in the snap of a finger,” Crisp said about the difference between playing point in high school compared to college. “It can change momentum. Teams can go on a 10-0 run and you have to know when and how to calm your team down. You know time of possession and gotta make sure we get good shots.
“There’s been a lot of mental (work) to it.”
Crisp said when Hopkins first arrived, they sat down and watched film from last year. Hopkins reviewed what Crisp did when he was the team’s point guard in Fultz’s absence.
That gave Hopkins a feel for how the team would play and then gave Crisp some insight for the upcoming season.
“He told me for us to be successful, this is what I have to do,” Crisp said. “That’s to control the team, be a leader and still score.”
If there’s been a criticism of Crisp this year, it’s been his shot selection.
He’s shooting 36 percent from the floor and 31.5 percent from 3. Crisp is averaging 3.7 made shots to 10.3 attempts.
Hopkins said Crisp’s low percentage is a mix of “good shots” not falling and how a chunk of those attempts come with less than three seconds left in the shot clock.
“You can’t really look at those. I judge point guards like coaches: winning games,” Hopkins said. “He’s sacrificed a lot of his scoring for the betterment of the team. Anything you do to be good, kids have to sacrifice.
“A lot of times it’s, ‘Me? Why me? Why do I have to do it?’ and he’s done an incredible job with that.”
Huskies gameday
WASHINGTON (11-4, 1-1 PAC-12) vs. WASHINGTON STATE (8-6, 0-2)
1 p.m., Beasley Coliseum, Pullman
TV: Pac-12 Network Radio: 1000-AM, 97.7-FM.
All-time series: UW, 181-104
PROJECTED STARTERS
Statistics for 2017-18:
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, jr.): 12.1 ppg, 3.5 apg.
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, jr.): 15.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg.
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, fr.): 16.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg.
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, jr.): 10.9 ppg, 3.1 spg.
33 Sam Timmins, F (6-10, so.): 6.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg.
UCLA
22 Malachi Flynn G (6-1, so.): 15.6 ppg, 4.3 apg.
4 Viont’e Daniels, G (6-2, jr.): 8.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg.
3 Robert Franks, F (6-7, jr.): 17.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg.
43 Drick Bernstine, F (6-8, r-sr.): 6.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg.
5 Milan Acquaah, G (6-3, r-fr.): 5.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg.
Scouting report: There’s quite a bit here beyond the fact its two in-state rivals battling for supremacy. UW freshman point guard Michael Carter III tweeted earlier in the week he was back from a fractured hand. Huskies coach Mike Hopkins said Carter is recovering but there is currently not a timetable for his return. ... WSU opened conference play with losses at UCLA and USC. So far, the Cougars and Huskies have played five common opponents. WSU is 2-3 in those games and UW is 4-1. ... WSU is among the best 3-point shooting teams in the nation. The Cougars are covering 39.2 percent of their 3-pointers and that’s good enough for 48th nationally. Also, they’re scoring 36.4 points from 3 and that’s the most of any team in college basketball this season ... If WSU’s roster sounds familiar, it should. The Cougars’ roster includes Federal Way’s star Viont’e Daniels, Tacoma’s Malachi Flynn and Olympia’s TJ Mickelson.
