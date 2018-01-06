What we learned from Washington’s 70-65 win over Washington State

Thanks to David Crisp and Carlos Johnson, the Washington Huskies came away with a 70-65 win over in-state rival Washington State on Saturday.
UW moves to 12-4 on the year and 2-1 in the Pac-12 Conference. It’s a big milestone considering the Huskies only won two conference games last season.
A lot went down. So here’s a look at what we learned.
IS WASHINGTON PROVING IT CAN CLOSE OUT TEAMS?
It’s funny because this is a question that’s been a little hard to answer. UW will go down or let a team linger but usually finds a way to win. Through three Pac-12 games, it appears the Huskies are starting to figure it out. They closed out in a 88-81 win over USC to open the Pac-12. Two days later, they collapsed in a loss to UCLA. Come Saturday, they rallied from 10 to take a win.
Few ways to look at this. Washington closed out on a 18-8 run after Johnson’s dunk gave the team some life about midway though the second half.
UW made a point to attack the paint. That’s why it show 17 of 23 from the field for 73.9 percent in the second half. The Huskies only attempted one 3-pointer in the final frame and pummeled the Cougars for 50 in the paint.
Washington State was 12 of 29 for 41.4 percent in the second half. The 3-point shot, a key part of the Cougars’ plan, wasn’t useful either. They shot 3 of 13 for 23.1 percent.
Also, the Huskies’ zone played a part in the Cougars not hitting a field goal for the final two minutes and 18 seconds.
LOOKS LIKE HOPKINS HAS DEPTH
Huskies coach Mike Hopkins made no bones about it. Carlos Johnson won them that game.
Johnson went 4 of 6 from the floor for 10 points in 14 minutes of work. He filled in for Noah Dickerson, who fouled out with more than eight minutes left.
What makes Johnson’s performance so important is the fact it reinforces Hopkins does have options. He’s tried to stick to an eight-player rotation but played 10 against the Cougars.
Go back to the win over USC. The player who came alive was Dominic Green. He scored 16 points in 23 minutes.
Johnson is the latest and it comes at a good time.
Hopkins has gone with freshmen Naziah Carter and Hameir Wright coming off the bench. Players like Johnson and Green provide some experience and a bit of versatility.
Plus, the Huskies got freshman point guard Michael Carter III back. He missed the last six to eight weeks with a fractured wrist.
Carter scored two points in 11 minutes but his value will be in giving the Huskies a primary ball-handler beyond Crisp.
UW is 2-1 IN THE PAC-12. WHAT’S THE TAKEAWAY?
Washington is in an interesting spot at the moment.
The Huskies have shown they can come back to close out games. They’ve proven they can win on the road but some questions won’t get answered until later in the conference schedule.
Like how can the Huskies fare against high-end competition?
Yes. The win over Kansas was large. But so was the loss against Gonzaga a few days later. Quite a few players said the Gonzaga loss was due to not following through on the game plan created by the coaching staff.
It’s what makes the UCLA game even more interesting to assess. UW held a lead for nearly 60 percent of the time and looked like it was going to take a win out of Pauley Pavilion.
UCLA roared back. Some argued it was due to the zone defense. Others point out the Huskies ran out of gas during a 3 for 30 stretch that included 14 straight missed shots.
Washington has five more games — California, Stanford, Utah, Colorado and Washington State — before it faces Arizona State and Arizona.
The next seven games should reveal a lot.
