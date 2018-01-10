UW Notebook: Huskies WR to transfer; 10th assistant officially joins staff

Senior receiver Brayden Dickey, a former-three star prospect, tweeted Wednesday evening he will transfer from Washington.
Dickey, who recently changed his legal surname from Lenius, appeared in all 13 games in 2017. He caught nine passes for 89 yards. A year earlier, he finished with 26 receptions, 307 yards and three touchdowns.
“After a lot of thought and self reflection I have decided to acquire my release papers and transfer from the University of Washington,” he tweeted. “These past 4 years have really changed who I am not only as a person but as a player.
“I want to thank (Huskies coach Chris Petersen) ... I will be a 1 for 1 immediate graduate transfer upon graduation in early March.”
His announcement comes days after it was announced his father, Troy Dickey, passed away following a recent stroke. The Arizona Republic reported Troy Dickey was in Phoenix to watch his son in the Fiesta Bowl when he suffered the stroke.
A former three-star prospect, Dickey grew up in British Columbia where he played high school football until his junior year.
He recently told The News Tribune he moved to Los Angeles with his aunt and uncle to receive more attention from college programs.
Barring any incoming transfers, the Huskies will have 16 receivers going into 2018.
HARRIS HIRE MADE OFFICIAL
Washington officially added San Jose State defensive backs coach Will Harris as its 10th assistant coach.
Harris was reportedly set to join the Huskies staff but the school announce the news Wednesday. UW said in a statement Harris will work with the defensive backs.
"Will is an excellent, young coach who I think will fit our team and our culture well," Huskies coach Chris Petersen said in a statement. "We're excited to have him join our staff."
The NCAA approved adding a 10th coach last April. A 10th assistant will be allowed to work with players during games and practices while also being involved in recruiting.
Previous rules allowed for NCAA programs to have nine full-time assistants in addition to having any number of quality control analysts and other support staff members.
Harris, 32, spent the last two seasons at SJSU. In 2016, the Spartans finished 19th in passing defense. They finished 51st in 2017.
