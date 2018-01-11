At 12-4, Huskies basketball team focused on staying humble and not buying the hype

Taking an interest in Washington Huskies basketball is gradually becoming a thing.
Or at the least it appears that way. UW opened the season with questions about how a revamped roster would adapt to new head coach Mike Hopkins. The result, so far, is off the charts.
Last year the Huskies won only nine games total and just two in Pac-12 conference. UW (12-4, 2-1 Pac-12) isn’t a gimme game anymore. The Huskies have won at Kansas and if not for a second-half shooting slump at UCLA, they could be 3-0 in conference play.
CBS Sports and SB Nation have projected UW reaching the NCAA Tournament. Nice as it sounds, junior forward Matisse Thybulle isn’t thinking about that right now. What concerns him – and his coach – is registering wins and achieving consistency.
The rest, they feel, will take care of itself.
“I would probably say the biggest thing is we’re just proving to ourselves what we’re capable of,” Thybulle said. “We knew the whole team we were going to do more than what people expected of us. Now that we’re actually proving it, I think it’s just reassuring for us as a team to know what we’re doing works and to keep it going.”
Thybulle, when meeting with reporters, further reinforced such a belief by wearing a black hoodie that read “Humble over Hype” in white letters on the front.
One can argue UW’s strong start might be one of the bigger surprises in the Pac-12.
The Huskies were picked to finish 10th in the conference and are in a four-way tie for third place.
It’s possible Washington could climb higher in the early standings by the end of the weekend. UW hosts California (7-9, 1-2) at 8 p.m. Thursday and takes on Stanford (8-8, 2-1) two days later.
“You just control what you can control. Our message has been: One game at a time,” Hopkins said. “It’s all you can control. You get bit if you start looking ahead. You focus on getting better every day. I can guarantee you that we're doing that.”
Hopkins and his staff have developed such a construct one of two ways.
The first has been through game experience. UW has performed in late-game situations as it is 9-1 in contests decided by less than 10 points.
They’ve shown an ability to bounce back having gone 3-1 in games after a loss.
If there was a concern going into Pac-12 play, it was how the Huskies would fare away from Alaska Airlines Arena.
UW was 1-2 in neutral site games. Altogether, the Huskies are 3-3 away from Seattle and have won three of the last four road games.
The second way UW has built continuity has been through having tough practices, Hopkins said.
“Our competition in practices has been really good,” Hopkins said. “When guys are fighting, with each other, but when they are in there, it’s competitive. It’s bringing up the level of us getting better every day. I think that’s where it is.”
Hopkins said the team will split into two groups at practice. They either go against each other in drills or simulated situations.
For the team on offense, they have five players and are expected to make the best pass to find the strongest shot on the floor. Those on defense must stop those passes and force the other team into taking a bad shot.
“Respect the game. It doesn’t matter whatever their record is or what they do, teams can play,” Hopkins said. “Now that we’re 12-4, they’re going to give it their best shot.
“Now they’re coming after you.”
Ryan S. Clark:
Huskies gameday
CALIFORNIA (7-9, 1-2 PAC-12) vs. WASHINGTON (12-4, 2-1)
8 p.m., Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle
TV: Pac-12 Network Radio: 1000-AM, 97.7-FM.
All-time series: Cal, 78-84
PROJECTED STARTERS
Statistics for 2017-18:
CAL
14 Don Coleman, G (6-3, jr.): 18.9 ppg, 2.3 apg.
1 Darius McNeill, G (6-3, fr.): 12.8 ppg, 2.6 apg.
10 Justice Sueing, F (6-7, fr.): 12.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg.
24 Marcus Lee, F (6-11, sr.): 12.9 ppg, 8.3 rpg.
22 Kinglsey Okoroh, C (7-1, sr.): 6.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg.
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, jr.): 12.3 ppg, 3.4 apg.
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, fr.): 16.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg.
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, jr.): 11.3 ppg, 3.3 spg.
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, jr.): 15.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg.
33 Sam Timmins, F (6-10, so.): 6.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg.
Scouting report: This is not a drill. Washington really will play a home game today. UW’s last home game was Dec. 22 and thanks to winter break plus three Pac-12 roadies, the Huskies have returned to Montlake ... With freshman point guard Michael Carter III healthy, this will also be the second game Mike Hopkins has his full roster. Hopkins has tinkered with his rotations depending upon the opposing team ... Not that Hopkins would tip his hand but expect for UW to use as much size and length as possible. Cal has three players taller than 6-7. It’s easily one of the bigger frontcourts the Huskies have seen this year. ... Having that much size means the Golden Bears are strong at blocking shots. They’re 17th nationally in blocks. That’s the most of any team in the Pac-12.
Ryan S. Clark
