Early mistakes cost UW late in 70-62 loss at Utah

Pondering three loose balls in the first half might not sound conventional but it makes sense to Mike Hopkins and his players.
Washington (13-6, 3-3 Pac-12) came within four points — twice — late in the second half in a 70-62 loss to Utah (11-7, 3-4) at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Huskies’ comeback attempt was railroaded by failing to get a defensive rebound or through something else that allowed the Utes to always hold an advantage.
“The way the game started, it set the tone,” Hopkins said. “I thought they came out and attacked us and played more aggressive and wanted it more than we did. Three or four loose balls at the beginning of the game, they got. ... You gotta commend Utah. They did a very good job of how they were going to attack us.”
Utah collected enough loose balls to built a 19-12 lead with 10:41 left. A Gabe Bealer jumper, with six seconds remaining in the first half, sent the Utes to a 35-24 edge going into the half.
Never miss a local story.
Hopkins’ point about winning possession was only one issue that plagued UW.
The Huskies shot 11-for-31 in the half for 35.5 percent and a dismal 1-for-13 from the 3-point line for 7.7 percent. Also, they only got the free throw line three times and made one attempt.
UW’s second half didn’t start off an better. Poor ball movement on one end coupled with giving up an easy look on the other side of the floor.
It led to Hopkins calling a timeout and getting into his players.
“Once we got onto the court, I think he saw we didn’t have a lot of energy,” freshman guard Michael Carter III said of Hopkins. “He was trying to take it upon himself to make us have energy and help pick us up.”
The exchange with his players was the most visibly frustrated Hopkins has been throughout his first campaign at UW.
Washington showed signs of life in the second half on both ends.
Freshman guard Jaylen Nowell, after sitting with two first-half fouls, scored 15 of his 17 points in the final frame.
Nowell’s ability to come through late is what helped UW get within striking distance.
As a whole, the Huskies kept the Utes to 37.5 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from distance.
Utah didn’t score a field goal in the game’s final three minutes and 36 seconds. But the Utes were able to get enough offensive rebounds and free throws to keep it out of reach.
“In the second half, I thought we fought and that’s what I want,” Hopkins said. “I told the team ... you have to be able to compete and fight. I think we’ve been fighting at the end of games.
“It’s gotta be a full out fight from the beginning. That’s the only way you have a chance to win.”
Coming through in late game situations is what carried the Huskies earlier in the year.
They were 9-1 in games decided by less than 10 points.
Now they’ve lost two in a row, two by less than 10 points and have also dropped three of their last five games.
“There were three loose balls that we could have got and dived on them,” said Carter, who scored a career-best nine points in 19 minutes. “That’s what helped them toward the end. It was the beginning and how they started.”
Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark
Comments