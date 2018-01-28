Huskies complete Apple Cup sweep defeating the Cougars 80-62

Washington’s Martisse Thybulle (4) puts up a shot around Washington State’s Drick Bernstine (43) in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a NCAA men’s basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Sam Timmins (33) throws down a cutback dunk over Washington State’s Drick Bernstine (43) in the first half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a NCAA men’s basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington State’s Milan Acquaah (5) puts up a shot in the first half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a NCAA men’s basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington head coach Mike Hopkins calls out during the first half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a NCAA men’s basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington’s Noah Dickerson (15) watches his shot go in in the first half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougar in a NCAA men’s basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington State head coach Ernie Kent speaks with his players during a timeout. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a NCAA men’s basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington’s Noah Dickerson (15) and Washington State’s Drick Bernstine (43) fight for a rebound in the second half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a NCAA men’s basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
It was a sellout crowd as the University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a NCAA men’s basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington’s Matisse Thybulle (14) passes from under the hoop in the first half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a NCAA men’s basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington State’s Malachi Flynn (22) grabs a rebound from Noah Dickerson (15) in the first half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a NCAA men’s basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Coach Mike Hopkins wore white sneakers as part of the Coaches vs. Cancer program. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a NCAA men’s basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington’s Sam Timmins (33) guards Washington State’s Robert Franks Jr. (3) in the first half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a NCAA men’s basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington’s Dominic Green (22) reacts after making a three-point shot in the first half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a NCAA men’s basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The Huskies meet during a timeout. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a NCAA men’s basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington’s Dominic Green (22), Nahziah Carter (11), and Washingto State’s Robert Franks Jr. fight for a rebound. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a NCAA men’s basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington’s Martisse Thybulle (4) puts up a shot around Washington State’s Drick Bernstine (43) in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a NCAA men’s basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Nahziah Carter (11) puts up a shot in the second half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a NCAA men’s basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington State’s Noah Dickerson (15) dunks in the second half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a NCAA men’s basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Sam Timmins (33) is fouled by Kwinton Hinson (40) in the second half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a NCAA men’s basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington’s Matisse Thybulle (14) and Washington State’s Malachi Flynn (22) fight for a loose ball in the second half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a NCAA men’s basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com