Green game-winner helps Huskies stun No. 9 Arizona

Players celebrate around Dominic Green (center) after Green’s game-winning shot as Washington upset No. 9 Arizona. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Dominic Green shoots a game-winning three-point-shot. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Dominic Green is swarmed by fans and teammates after sinking a game-winning shot. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Fans rush the court after the game. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Noah Dickerson (15) and Arizona’s DeAndre Ayton (13) go after a loose ball in the second half. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Noah Dickerson (15) puts up a shot around Arizona’s DeAndre Ayton (13) in the second half. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Noah Dickerson celebrates on the court after the game. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Martisse Thybulle throws down a dunk in the first half. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Arizona Head Coach Sean Miller watches from the bench. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
The Dawg Pack cheers in the first half. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Martisse Thybulle gets a steal in the first half. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Noah Dickerson (15) fights for a loose ball in the second half. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Dominic Green celebrates a three-point-shot as he heads to the bench during a timeout. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Jaylen Nowell drives to the hoop. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Dominic Green shoots in the second half. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Jaylen Nowell shoots in the second half. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Arizona Coaches Sean Miller and Lorenzo Romar call out to their players from the bench. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington Head Coach Mike Hopkins calls out during the second half. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Noah Dickerson (15) puts up a shot in the second half. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Jaylen Nowell drives to the hoop against Arizona’s DeAndre Ayton (13) and Rawle Alkins (1) in the second half. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Dominic Green celebrates with fans after the game. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Arizona’s DeAndre Ayton (13) looks to pass as he’s defended by Jaylen Nowell and David Crisp. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Arizona Head Coach Sean Miller meets with his players during the first half. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Lorenzo Romar looks on with the dawg pack behind him in the first half. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Noah Dickerson dives after a rebound in the second half. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington’s David Crisp (1) leaps onto Noah Dickerson after a shot by Dickerson in the second half. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Noah Dickerson celebrates a shot and foul in the first half. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Noah Dickerson reacts after a basket in the second half. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Arizona Head Coach Sean Miller calls out to his players during the first half. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Noah Dickerson puts up a shot in the first half. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Dominic Green is met by Lorenzo Romar after Green’s game winning shot. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Noah Dickerson smiles as he leaves the court after the game. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Noah Dickerson celebrates as he heads toward the locker room after the game. The Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
