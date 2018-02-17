Washington retires Isaiah Thomas' jersey

Isaiah Thomas waves to the crowd during his jersey retirement ceremony at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Isaiah Thomas’ number is seen in the rafters during his jersey retirement ceremony at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Isaiah Thomas walks with his sons James, left, and Jaiden before his jersey retirement ceremony at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Isaiah Thomas smiles during a press conference before his jersey retirement ceremony at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Fans in the Dawg Pack watch Isaiah Thomas highlights during halftime. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Isaiah Thomas before his jersey retirement ceremony at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Isaiah Thomas walks with his sons James, left, and Jaiden before his jersey retirement ceremony at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Isaiah Thomas towels line the seats of the Dawg Pack before his jersey retirement ceremony at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Jaiden Thomas stands next to his father, Isaiah Thomas, as Isaiah sits for a portrait before his jersey retirement ceremony at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Isaiah Thomas holds a press conference with his sons James, left, and Jaiden before his jersey retirement ceremony at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Lorenzo Romar and Markelle Fultz clap during Isaiah Thomas’ jersey retirement ceremony at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Isaiah Thomas, his two sons Jaiden, left, and James, right, and his mother Tina Baldtrip, watch the game. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Isaiah Thomas, his two sons Jaiden, front, and James, back, and his mother Tina Baldtrip, watch the game. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
