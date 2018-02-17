Washington rolls against Colorado 82-59

Washington’s Matisse Thybulle (4) reacts after a three-point-shot in the second half. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Washington’s Noah Dickerson dunks in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Washington’s Matisse Thybulle (4) blocks a shot by Colorado’s George King in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Isaiah Thomas before his jersey retirement ceremony at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Fans in the Dawg Pack watch Isaiah Thomas highlights during halftime. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Coach Mike Hopkins calls out during the game. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Washington’s Dominic Green (22) is fouled as he tries to put up a shot in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Washington’s Jaylen Nowell (5) puts up a shot in the second half. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Isaiah Thomas’ number is seen in the rafters during his jersey retirement ceremony at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Washington’s Carlos Johnson (23) drives to the hoop in the second half. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Washington’s Matisse Thybulle (4) drives to the basket for a score in the second half. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Washington’s Matisse Thybulle (4) drives to the basket for a score in the second half. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Washington’s Matisse Thybulle (4) shoots a three-point-shot in the second half. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Washington’s Hameir Wright (13) shoots a three in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Washington’s Matisse Thybulle (4) passes between his legs to keep the ball inbounds in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Isaiah Thomas, his two sons Jaiden, left, and James, right, and his mother Tina Baldtrip, watch the game. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Washington’s Jaylen Nowell (5) handles the ball in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Washington’s Nahziah Carter (11) goes up for a dunk but is blocked by Colorado’s George King (24) in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Isaiah Thomas, his two sons Jaiden, front, and James, back, and his mother Tina Baldtrip, watch the game. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Washington’s Dominic Green (22) reacts after a three in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Washington’s Noah Dickerson puts up a shot and is fouled in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Fans hold up their hands as Dominic Green shoots a free throw in the first half. The Washington Huskies played Colorado in a basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
