March could be a lucrative month for UW’s Mike Hopkins

Mike Hopkins did more than win the Pac-12’s John R. Wood Coach of the Year award Monday.

He also got $15,000 richer.

The first-year Washington Huskies coach has a clause in his six-year, $12.3 million deal stating he’ll receive a $15,000 bonus for being named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

And that’s only the beginning.

UW opens the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday against Oregon State. Should the Huskies advance and win the tournament, Hopkins would pocket a $40,000 bonus.

Hopkins and the Huskies (20-11, 10-8 Pac-12) are currently a bubble team trying to sneak their way back into the NCAA Tournament picture.

ESPN projects the Huskies are in the “First Four Out” category. But if UW can make a run in the Pac-12 Tournament, it’s possible they could return to The Big Dance for the first time in more than five seasons.

Hopkins’ contract states he would receive a $25,000 bonus for reaching the Round of 68. He stands to receive an additional $20,000 should UW make it to the Round of 32, the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight.

In the event the Huskies reach the Final Four, the school would pay Hopkins a $50,000 bonus.

If UW wins the national title, Hopkins will receive a $100,000 bonus.