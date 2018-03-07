Another overtime. Another heartbreaking loss for UW against Oregon State

If this all felt familiar, there’s a reason why.
Washington was in position to come away with another late-game win. But this time the Huskies were without their leading scorers due to foul trouble. UW had more than 10 seconds left to set up a final shot only to have an errant pass from David Crisp to Dominic Green go out of bounds. It was the kind of mistake that allowed Oregon State to hold a three-point lead and that was the difference in UW’s 69-66 loss Wednesday in a Pac-12 Tournament first round game.
We had run a high ball screen, me and Dom, and Dom was popping, and tried to drag it,” Crisp said. “And then he wasn't there. I was trying to hit him for the pop. Then he started circling back towards me, and (there was) miscommunication.”
The Huskies (20-12) entered the Pac-12 Tournament with the hopes of getting on enough of a run to sneak back into the NCAA Tournament discussion. Instead, they’ll be on a flight back to Seattle where they’ll likely gear up for their first NIT appearance since the 2015-16 season.
Never miss a local story.
Following Crisp’s turnover, the Beavers took possession and drew a quick foul. Drew Eubanks hit one of two free throws to give OSU a 67-64 edge. Crisp drove inside on the next play and appeared to draw some contact. His layup cut the lead to 67-66 with three seconds left. OSU forward Tres Tinkle hit two free throws and with no timeouts left, UW was forced to take a near half-court shot that went off the rim as time expired.
Again, this was deja vu.
OSU and UW have played tight games all year. The Beavers opened the season series with a 97-94 double-overtime win off a 3-pointer from Stephen Thompson as time expired at Gill Coliseum. The Huskies took the rematch with a 79-77 win last Thursday at Alaska Airlines Arena.
“The game went back and forth. We've had three great matches against them,” Huskies coach Mike Hopkins said. “One went to double overtime there. In our place it came down to a two-point game. Here another overtime game.”
The Beavers built a four-point led with around three minutes left but the Huskies shook off a 1-for-9 slump to take a 57-55 lead following a Matisse Thybulle 3-pointer with 57 seconds left in regulation. Thybulle, the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, led UW with 16 points.
OSU tied it at 57-57 when Eubanks sank two free throws with 33 seconds left.
Huskies freshman guard Jaylen Nowell, who got the ball with 29.2 seconds left, couldn’t get off a clean look and it resulted in the Beavers getting possession with around 10 seconds left.
OSU forward Tres Trinkle launched a 3-pointer that went off the rim. Zach Reichle tried scoring on a put back but his shot missed as time expired.
Washington into overtime and lost Nowell, the team’s leading scorer throughout the regular season, to his fifth foul less than a minute into the frame. Dickerson, who is UW’s No. 2 scorer, was charged with his fifth with 1:57 remaining. Nowell finished with nine points while Dickerson scored 15.
Thybulle, after Dickerson’s foul, hit a 3-pointer to give the Huskies a 63-64 lead but the Beavers took lead back on free throws from Tinkle with 21 seconds left in the game.
UW picked up 26 personal fouls. That includes Dickerson, Nowell plus freshman forward Hameir Wright and sophomore center Sam Timmins, who each had four fouls.
OSU was called for 19 fouls as Eubanks and Thompson were also called for four fouls.
“I don't know. It's a tough game to referee,” Hopkins said of how the game was officiated. “It's a fast game, it's a physical game. To just go off David, I told David to try to get a quick two, and he went all the way. It was an aggressive play. We felt like we could get into our defense.”
Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark
Comments