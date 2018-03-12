How Will Conroy’s biggest assist could be helping UW basketball return to glory

“People would always say ‘Conroy! You’re going to be a great coach one day!’”
Will Conroy wasn’t trying to hear all that. The former Washington point guard wanted to hear more about how he was going to be a great NBA player. But as Conroy quipped, “reality sets in quick.” He went undrafted and spent two years in what’s now the NBA G-League before getting to the NBA, playing 14 games for three teams in the 2006-07 season.
Conroy bounced around Asia and Europe before returning to America and playing nine more NBA games over the course of two seasons.
“My last NBA job was with the Timberwolves. They released me and then they hired me to do scouting,” Conroy said. “So I finished the year scouting for them and it kinda ignited where I was in my life and my career. I was done with the fight of trying to prove to myself that I was an NBA player. It was more of, ‘Now, I want to help the youth.’”
It started with Conroy training local NBA guys who came home in the summer. The excitement Conroy gained from training manifested itself into coaching. In 2015, he was hired by his former college coach, Lorenzo Romar, to be an assistant at UW.
Even when the school parted with Romar last March, Conroy remained. New coach Mike Hopkins made it a priority to make Conroy, 35, part of his first staff.
It’s looking like a move that could serve Hopkins and the Huskies both in the short-and long-term. Conroy has helped UW (20-12) shatter expectations this season and earn a berth into the NIT. UW hosts Boise State on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“His pedigree playing here, he’s one of the great players. But boy, he’s an incredible basketball coach,” Hopkins said.
“He’s doing a lot of the individual stuff with the pros. He’s got an amazing connection to the city in terms of recruiting and kinda reminded me of me in the sense of young, aggressive and loves to be in the gym. He’s not an office guy. He loves to be the gym and interacting with kids. He loves helping people get better.
“He checks every box. Loyalty. Coaching. Talented. Player development and energy.”
There’s plenty of energy ... and passion. That Conroy is still in playing shape allows him to work on the floor with every player on the team regardless of their position. Conroy’s willingness to do what’s asked is why he sits in the middle of the bench during games so he can help temper a players’ emotions while giving Hopkins one less thing to worry about.
Perhaps Conroy’s greatest contribution is yet to come. He is the local who stayed home, had success and is now one of those examples players from Seattle-Tacoma can look to. It serves both as an inspirational tale but it can also be parlayed into how the Huskies can keep local prep stars from leaving and get them to buy into Hopkins’ revolution.
Conroy’s path to UW is romantic. He grew up in Seattle and was able to stay on 23rd Avenue at Washington Middle and Garfield High before coming to Montlake.
He came to UW as a walk-on and walked away as the program’s all-time assists leader. A two-year captain, he led the Huskies to consecutive Sweet 16 appearances.
Former Huskies star point guard and longtime UW radio color analyst Jason Hamilton said Conroy’s experience as a point guard is what makes him so strong as a coach.
“He was very good about understanding his role and helping guys be better but then taking that leadership upon himself to get players where they needed to be,” Hamilton said. “He had all the traits to become a great coach. I did not know coaching was in his future but its not surprising because of how Will is as a person and as a player.”
And because Conroy’s the local who stayed home and won, that also carries a bit of weight when it comes to recruiting.
“You cannot put a value on it. The same gyms these kids played in, Will played in,” Hamilton said. “Trying to win a state title. Go to Washington and go get an education while taking my team to being a No. 1 seed and I went to the Sweet 16?
“From the top of the top, the pinnacle of success, these are things Will can talk about.”
Take Huskies junior guard David Crisp as an example.
Crisp, a Tacoma native, remembers first meeting Conroy when he was a fifth-grader. By the time Crisp was a junior, the idea of speaking to Conroy about playing for UW wasn’t such a foreign concept.
Although it was a bit different for Crisp to view Conroy as an assistant coach.
“Guys get in the open gym, you start talking smack to each other,” Crisp said. “We’re playing open gyms and he’s in there and its all competitive. Next couple years, he’s coaching us. It’s cool. He’s all professional and stuff.”
Conroy is in a unique spot. Because he’s young, he’s an easy guy for players to connect with. He listens to the same music, has similar interests and even has tattoos to boot.
Just don’t mistake all those things for thinking he’s soft.
Every player understands Conroy, despite the fact they share a lot in common, is still an authority figure. That’s why the last few years, he’d show up to the players’ apartments and dorm rooms without warning.
“It just shows how much they’re invested in us,” Crisp said. “They’re making sure we’re doing the things we’re supposed to be doing. I was there one time when he did a check. He checked before a game and coming to the apartment and making sure to see if guys were going to a party.
“He’s just so invested in us.”
Conroy’s devotion is so strong its why UW has a new rule this season when it comes to playing 1-on-1.
No matter what you’re wearing. Or the time of day. If someone one the team lays down a challenge for a game of 1-on-1, you must accept.
This is why Conroy jokingly claimed he is always the last coach to put on a suit before a game.
“It’s easy for me to get my workout in and help teach,” Conroy said. “Sometimes these guys are visual. Everyone is a visual learner now. It’s hard to just tell someone something and they learn it. They need to see it.”
Sure. There’s the part of Conroy’s job that requires him to teach. But he’s also learned a lot from Romar and later, Hopkins.
Conroy said he’s not in a rush to be a head coach and that he’s perfectly good being in the area where he’s with his family.
“I’ve never been money-driven,” Conroy said. “I’ve always been goal-driven and my goal is to help the University of Washington win a national championship in basketball. In whatever capacity that is, I’m fine with that.”
