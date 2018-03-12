2019 JUCO OT Corey Luciano commits to Washington

As a random Monday in early March showed, college football recruiting never really stops.
Washington added to its 2019 recruiting class when it received a commitment from junior college offensive tackle Corey Luciano. Listed at 6 feet, 4 inches and 286 pounds, he will be a sophomore next season at Diablo Valley College (Calif.) in San Ramon. He played last season at Diablo Valley and was named to the Northern California Football Conference’s All-Conference Team.
Luciano helped the Vikings run for 1,024 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also played a role in the passing game finishing with 2,434 yards and 21 touchdowns last season.
He also received offers from Fresno State, Maryland, Marshall, Minnesota, Nebraska, Syracuse and USC, according to 247 Sports. Luciano tweeted earlier this month he also picked up an offer from Washington State.
Before playing at Diablo Valley, Luciano played high school football at Danville (Calif.) Monte Vista High where he was listed as a two-star prospect by Rivals.
He was high school teammates with Huskies redshirt freshman quarterback Jake Haener and redshirt freshman kicker Peyton Henry. The trio led Monte Vista to a 12-1 record and the CIF North Coast Division I Championship during the 2016 season.
Luciano anchored a line that allowed the Mustangs to average 249 passing yards, nearly 176 rushing yards and amass 71 total touchdowns.
UW — after recruiting a 2018 crop that was the highest-rated class in the Chris Petersen era — now adds its fourth pledge to its 2019 class.
Graham-Kapowsin pro-style quarterback and four-star prospect Dylan Morris was the first to join the class back in mid-July. He was followed by Rainer Beach three-star offensive tackle Nathaniel Kalepo.
The Huskies also added three-star running back Cameron Davis in late January.
Prior to Luciano’s commitment, extremely early returns showed the 2019 class was rated as the No. 1 in the Pac-12 and the 22nd best nationally by 247 Sports.
The Huskies have 17 offensive lineman going into the 2018 season but this will be the last year for stars like Trey Adams and Kaleb McGary in addition to veterans like Jesse Sosebee, who has appeared in 39 games over three seasons. Adams, the team’s starting left tackle, was on pace to be a first-round draft pick but is working his way back from a knee injury he suffered in October in a loss at Arizona State. McGary, who starred at Fife High, started all 13 games at right tackle and was a All-Pac-12 First-Team selection.
UW, in total, is set to lose four senior offensive linemen to graduation but made up for those losses by signing three linemen in its 2018 class.
Washington signed former Fife star M.J. Ale, Victor Curne and Matteo Mele to build its depth. UW also signed Sam Taimani but he was moved from offensive line to playing defensive line.
Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark
