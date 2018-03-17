UW knows Saint Mary’s is not a church. It’s the toughest venue in college basketball.

Friday marked the last day of final exams and the start of spring vacation for a number of students. That’s not the case for the Washington Huskies.
Yes. They’re done with finals and are taking a trip away from Montlake. But where the Huskies (21-12) are going is not exactly the most hospitable of places. Moraga, Calif. is a picturesque Bay Area suburb with rolling hills and gorgeous green landscape 22 miles east of San Francisco. It sounds like a nice spot to visit unless you’re a college basketball team.
Then it’s a hellscape. Moraga is home to Saint Mary’s McKeon Pavilion. This is where the Huskies will play at 8 p.m. Monday in the second round of the NIT. The arena holds just 3,500 and its easily the smallest but most difficult venue UW will play in this season. The Gaels (29-5) went 17-1 at home this season and that’s the sixth-best mark in the nation. Four of the five teams with stronger home records than Saint Mary’s — College of Charleston, Houston, Montana and South Dakota State — are played in the NCAA Tournament.
“It will be rowdy and a great college basketball environment,” Huskies coach Mike Hopkins told reporters Friday. “I’ve seen it on TV ... It looks like a great place to play.”
Saint Mary’s wins at home by an average of 17.7 points and that’s one of the highest totals in the nation. That margin grew even more when Saint Mary’s opened with a 89-45 win last Wednesday over Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the NIT. The Gaels shot 59.3 percent from the field and knocked down 54.2 percent of their 3-point chances while limiting the Lions to 35.7 percent from the floor and 5.0 percent from the 3-point line.
Gonzaga is the only team that’s walked out of McKeon with a win this season. Then again, the Bulldogs are arguably the best road team in the nation. College basketball did not have a single team to go undefeated on the road but Gonzaga was one of five with one one defeat away from home. The Zags, however, did go undefeated during the 2016-17 season.
McKeon’s status as a hellish venue didn’t start this season. The Gaels are 222-35 and have won 86.4 percent of their games since the 2003-04 season. They have the 11th-highest home winning percentage in the nation.
Saint Mary’s 54 home wins since the 2015-16 season are the most in college basketball.
“We’re just going to go in, try hard and play our game,” Huskies junior guard Dominic Green told reporters. “We honestly just want to get the (win).”
It’s been a mixed season for the Huskies away from Alaska Airlines Arena. UW is 5-5 in true road games but is 0-3 in neutral site games.
Three of those wins —Colorado, Kansas and USC — came against teams that won more than 76 percent of their home games. UW’s win over Kansas is counted as a road game instead of a neutral site even though it was played at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. instead of Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. UW also beat in-state rival Washington State which won 50 percent of its games at Beasley Coliseum.
UW finished February — the final full month of the regular season — with a 1-3 mark away from Hec Edmundson Pavilion before losing in a neutral location to Oregon State in the Pac-12 Tournament. The team’s lone road win came against California and the Golden Bears were 5-12 at Haas Pavilion. That’s the eighth-worst home court in America and the worst in both the Pac-12 and in the Power 5.
Those three losses came against Oregon, Oregon State and Stanford which have a combined home record of 42-12.
“Being at home definitely makes an impact,” Hopkins said. “You’re on your home court. You’re on your own turf. Going out to play there, it’s a smaller place but students will be back. I’m sure that’s why they wanted to play on Monday rather than Saturday or Sunday.”
