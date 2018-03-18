One year later, Mike Hopkins is proving he was the right choice for UW

From her Graves Hall second-floor corner office, Jennifer Cohen has a perfect view of Lake Washington to the point she can see the Cascades off in the distance on this particular sunny morning.
She doesn’t care. At least, not right now. Cohen’s attention is met by another stunning attraction. The second-year Washington athletics director is more interested in watching the NCAA Tournament on her two computer screens.
“This is fun to watch,” she says. “It’ll be even better next year when we’re there and in the tournament.”
Monday is the one-year anniversary of when Cohen and UW officially announced they hired Mike Hopkins. The move came four days after the school fired Lorenzo Romar after 15 seasons.
Hopkins captained Syracuse as a player. As an assistant, he served 20 years under Jim Boeheim and was the Orange’s coach-in-waiting. He left all that to take on the challenge of rebuilding what was a once-proud program. The Huskies finished 9-22 and only won two Pac-12 games during the 2016-17 season. Hopkins has since more than doubled UW’s win total from a year ago. He got the Huskies within distance of their first NCAA Tournament berth in more than five years. UW (21-12) fell short but still surpassed the 20-win mark for the first time since the 2011-12 season and are playing a NIT second round game at St. Mary’s.
To the outside world, it appears that Cohen only needed four days to hire a new coach. Cohen told The News Tribune she and her administration developed two scenarios over the course of a year when it came to the future of UW basketball. One outcome was envisioning a world where Romar remained in his role but with a few alterations, while another involved exploring a new direction with a new coach.
“It took a lot of time and effort and that was a very demanding experience,” Cohen said. “When I got to the decision, it wasn’t like a decision that just kind of came to me. It was actually months and months of thinking through a variety of different scenarios to end up with the decision to let Lorenzo go.”
Cohen said she knew it was time to make a change around last year’s Pac-12 Tournament after the Huskies fell to USC in the first round.
Reaching that decision meant “understanding basketball” which is a phrase the Tacoma-raised Cohen used a number of times over the course of a 30-minute conversation.
She clearly had a knowledge of the game. But she wanted to have a stronger feel for things such as recruiting dynamics. It was learning why some schools choose the “one-and-done” method while other programs opt to have a more sustainable approach of recruiting three-and-four year players. She sought input from people within Seattle’s basketball scene about in-state recruiting and what the next five years could look like when it comes to how the Huskies can compete for the next wave of talent.
It was also about assessing the nuances of player development and having a life skills program to make UW’s players better people. Cohen even took an interest from the compliance perspective to ensure the Huskies were a team with “integrity.”
“I’ve been around our program for a long time,” said Cohen, who has worked at UW since 1998. “But I just felt like I needed to take a deeper dive. If was going to make this decision, I just felt like I needed more information and wanted to talk to people that were really current and respected.”
Cohen and her administration focused on potential candidates who had the qualities they were seeking instead of hiring someone with a big name. They evaluated items such as experience, personality, their values and how those skills would fit within UW’s mission.
She spoke with other athletic directors and former college administrators who have since left the business. She also reached out to agents, coaches and former players within UW’s network to ask questions in the event a change was coming.
The challenge in taking such an approach, she said, is being mindful of the situation.
“You have to be thoughtful about who you’re asking questions about,” Cohen said. “The biggest thing was that there was no decision to make a change in men’s basketball. So when you’re trying to do your homework and get prepared if you do, what you don’t want is to go down a path where people think you’re making a change and you may not.
“It was a trusted circle of people in the industry that I got input on people that maybe we should be thinking about should we make the change.”
Hopkins was one of a few names mentioned to Cohen. From there, she started paying closer attention to him and other possible choices in the event UW decided to go in another direction.
Cohen, after Romar was fired, met with Hopkins and knew pretty quickly she wanted to bring him to UW.
“He fit our profile almost like the profile was made for him,” Cohen said. “One was vision. He’s got tremendous vision for this program and a belief that this place right here can do it. We’ve always felt like ‘Why can’t we win a national championship in football and basketball? Why can’t we do it in the same year?’
“You want a guy that is literally so hungry for that and absolutely sees the potential in the place.”
Cohen said Hopkins was a quick study when it came to understanding UW’s history and potential.
“It seemed like he completely understood the place,” she said. “Almost like he grew up here. That’s how I feel about his family now. They feel so Northwest to us and they just fit from the very beginning.”
Hopkins was hired and immediately went into full-on recruiting mode after his introductory press conference. He spoke with players and their parents about staying with the program. The Huskies only lost one player and kept an experienced core led by juniors David Crisp, Noah Dickerson, Dominic Green and Matisse Thybulle that’s guided the team in Hopkins’ first season.
The next step was to get a staff in place. Hopkins kept former UW star point guard Will Conroy while adding former Seattle University coach and former Huskies assistant Cam Dollar. He also hired Nevada assistant and former UNLV coach Dave Rice.
Romar’s departure led to the fall of the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation. Hopkins and his new staff worked quickly to build a new class. They were able to keep Garfield High star Jaylen Nowell while adding another local player in O’Dea guard Michael Carter III. Hopkins used his ties from back east to recruit guard Nahziah Carter and forward Hameir Wright.
All those moves led to UW having one of the most resurgent seasons in college basketball. The Huskies shocked the nation when they upset then-No. 2 Kansas at the Spring Center in Kansas City, Mo.
“That Kansas win is going to go down as one of those wins Huskies fans will never forget,” said Cohen, who watched the game from New York City. “That game he out-coached (KU coach Bill Self) and those kids followed a game plan and they won and they got success.”
Hopkins led UW to four wins over teams that reached in the NCAA Tournament including a victory over then-No. 9 Arizona on a last-second 3-pointer by Green at the Alaska Airlines Arena. Several factors led to the win over the Wildcats being the Huskies’ most emotionally-charged win of the year. One of them was Romar, who spent this season as an Arizona assistant, returning to Montlake for the first time since he was fired.
The Dawg Pack, UW’s normally raucous student section, made signs of affection for Romar. He was later given a standing ovation by a sellout crowd before UW honored Romar with a video montage of what the program achieved under his leadership. Hopkins even told Romar he wanted to make him “proud” of the program going forward.
Cohen, in what would be Romar’s final season, said she heard feedback from several people about why they wanted to either stay or go.
“That one was like the presidential election. It was split down the middle externally,” Cohen said of Romar, who recently was named Pepperdine’s coach. “Feedback was like, ‘It would be the worst decision in the world if you made a change’ to ‘I cannot believe this university has not made a change.’ It was very weighted evenly from a lot of people that had been around this place for a long time. That’s always a tough position to be in.”
Washington lost six of its final nine games. Three of those defeats were decided by fewer than 10 points.
Still, Hopkins was named the Pac-12’s John R. Wooden Coach of the Year. The defensive-minded tactician’s use of Thybulle is why he was the first UW player to win the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year award after leading the league in steals for a consecutive season.
Hopkins and the Huskies have at least one game left but they’re already among the favorites for the Pac-12 going into next season. They return all five starters plus the key members of their bench. UW also signed three players for its 2018 recruiting class that gives the team depth at certain areas while addressing spots that were a concern over the final third of the season.
“There was a never time from the very beginning of when he got here that we ever would doubt if it wouldn’t be on the right path,” Cohen said. “When he got here and since he’s been here, he’s been everything we thought he would be.”
Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark
Huskies gameday
WASHINGTON (21-12, 10-8 PAC-12) AT SAINT MARY’s (29-5, 16-2 WEST COAST CONFERENCE)
8 p.m., McKeon Pavlion, Moraga, Calif.
TV: ESPNU. Radio: 1000-AM, 97.7-FM.
All-time series: UW leads, 6-0
PROJECTED STARTERS
Statistics for 2017-18:
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, jr.): 11.6 ppg, 3.2 apg.
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, fr.): 16.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg.
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, jr.): 11.1 ppg, 2.9 spg.
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, jr.): 15.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg.
33 Sam Timmins, F (6-10, so.): 4.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg.
SAINT MARY’S
3 Emmett Naar, G (6-1, sr.): 9.9 ppg, 7.9 apg.
30 Jordan Ford, G (6-1, so.): 10.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg.
00 Tanner Krebs, G (6-6, so.): 7.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg
24 Calvin Hermanson, F (6-6, sr.): 11.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg.
34 Jock Landale, C (6-11, sr.): 21.5 ppg, 10.2 rpg.
Scouting report: Washington has played in historic venues like Madison Square Garden this season yet Saint Mary’s McKeon Pavilion will be the toughest. The Gaels have lost at home only once this season. Actually, they’ve lost just four home games in the past three campaigns altogether. ... Saint Mary’s opened the NIT by shooting 59.3 percent from the field and 54.2 percent from the 3-point line with a 89-45 thumping against Southeastern Louisiana ... UW, on the other hand, had a 10-point lead with 44 seconds remaining and held on to take a 77-74 win over Boise State. ... The Gaels and Huskies also share another tie in that both teams have players from Oceania on their rosters. UW has sophomore center Sam Timmins from New Zealand while Saint Mary’s has six players from Australia ... The winner of Saint Mary’s/UW will face the winner of LSU/Utah on March 21.
