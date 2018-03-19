What we learned from UW’s second-round NIT loss to Saint Mary’s

Once down by 16 points in the third quarter, it appeared receiving a commitment from a four-star center was going to be the lone bright spot Monday for the Washington Huskies.
Then came a late crack at a rally. UW connected on six of its final eight shots and cut Saint Mary’s lead to three points several times within the final four minutes.
Saint Mary’s guard Jordan Ford kept draining field goals and free throws to end the Huskies’ season with a 85-81 loss in a second-round NIT game at McKeon Pavilion in Moraga, Calif.
UWcloses the year with a 21-13 record in Mike Hopkins’ first season. Hopkins’ 21 victories are the third-most wins by a first-year coach in program history.
Monday marked the day UW’s administration hired Hopkins. Here’s a look at how his first season came to an end.
GAELS SHOOTING TOO MUCH TO OVERCOME
Lot of numbers here to throw out. And those will be addressed. But there’s one figure that really says it all about UW’s attempted comeback.
The Huskies never held the lead whereas the Gaels had it for all of 17 seconds.
UW shot 63 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from the 3-point line in the second half. The Huskies scored 46 points and that’s an even stronger number considering how opponents struggle to score against the Gaels in the second half.
Saint Mary’s holds opposing teams to 33.2 points in the final frame and that’s seventh nationally out of more than 350 Division I teams.
What doomed UW’s run was Saint Mary having one of the best shooting performances any team has enjoyed against Hopkins’ defense this season.
The Gaels shot 56.4 percent from the floor in the game but were a blistering 61.5 percent from the field in the second half. They also went 9-for-15 for 60 percent from the 3-point line.
It’s another reason why the Gaels entered the evening with the highest field goal percentage in the nation at 51.7 percent and sixth in 3-point shooting.
MORE THAN A DUNKER
Freshman guard Nahziah Carter can attack the rim with ease. That’s not exactly a secret. But his ability to hit 3-pointers was a bit surprising.
Carter went 4-for-4 and finished 5-for-7 for 14 points in the final game of his first year. Keep in mind, Carter didn’t even record four total 3-pointers throughout the entire month of February and his team’s four previous games in March.
The 14 points are the most he’s scored since putting up a career-best 17 nearly a month ago in a loss at Stanford. It’s another sign he’s starting to find his place within the Huskies’ setup.
Go back to Jan. 18. He played eight minutes in a loss at Utah and only two minutes in a win at Colorado. Since then, he’s received more than 10 minutes in all but one game.
Carter took an aggressive approach to work on his 3-point shot over the final month of the season. He would spend a ton of time in pre-game warmups shooting 3-pointers.
He’s shown the athleticism needed to pull off memorable dunks. Plus, Carter enjoys taking on opponents in one-on-one situations as evidenced by the fact he’s always working on that part of his game with assistant Will Conroy.
Should Carter continue to develop his shot, he could be on the verge of being a key player for UW going into next season.
A WALK TO REMEMBER? OR ONE TO FORGET?
Washington may have reached the NIT second round but the Huskies still finished the year losing three of their last four games.
The Huskies, in all, ended the season by dropping seven of their final 11 games. Four of those losses came by less than 10 points.
Furthermore, five of those losses came away from Alaska Airlines Arena.
It underlines two areas going forward. Winning close games and winning on the road. Hopkins, throughout February, said UW was struggling to find energy at times.
Hopkins may have a solution to his power problem. UW returns all five starters plus key bench players in Michael Carter III, Nahziah Carter, Dominic Green and Hameir Wright. But they’re expected to add four recruits from their 2018 class which should give the Huskies flexibility going forward.
Then it becomes a matter of how UW can win on the road. The Huskies were 16-4 at Hec Edmundson Pavilion but went a combined 5-9 in neutral site and road games.
UW was 5-6 in pure road games and the Huskies will likely have to clean up their record away from The Triple A should they want to make a run at the NCAA Tournament next season.
This year’s 68-team field had 26 teams finish with a pure road record (no neutral site games) below .500 but eight of those teams won their respective conference tournaments and received an automatic bid.
Washington began the year picked to finish tenth in the Pac-12 but a 10-3 non-conference start highlighted by a win over then-No. 2 Kansas increased those expectations.
A 17-6 mark with additional wins over NCAA Tournament-bound teams Arizona, Arizona State and Montana gave UW a strong resume as of early February.
It’s still being debated whether or not Saint Mary’s (30-5) should have made the NCAA Tournament. Take the Gaels out of the equation. The Huskies sill lost six games in the final stretch of the year to teams that missed the tournament.
That proved to be crippling this year. But it could serve as a learning lesson going into 2018-19.
