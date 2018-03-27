Guard Carlos Johnson is leaving UW. Are more transfers possible?

Sophomore guard Carlos Johnson became the first offseason domino to fall Tuesday when the school announced he would be transferring out of the program.
The 6-foot-3 and 215-pound Centralia, Ill. ,native saw his role significantly decrease from his freshman year to his sophomore season with the Huskies. Because of his limited playing time, he was expected to transfer.
It's possible he could be the first of at least two players to leave Montlake.
Under former coach Lorenzo Romar, Johnson started in four games and appeared in all 31 of the team's games as they finished 9-22. Johnson averaged 5.9 points in 17.9 minutes.
UW brought in former longtime Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins to replace Romar for the 2017-18 season. Hopkins led the Huskies to a 21-13 record and a second-round NIT appearance where they lost to Saint Mary's. Johnson, however, was a bit player for UW in Hopkins' maiden season.
"Carlos has been an integral part of our program while showing excellent leadership," Hopkins said in a statement. "We wish him the best of luck and know he will also be part of the Husky family."
Johnson didn't record a single start and only saw time in 17 games. Johnson averaged 3.8 points in only 8.5 minutes. Johnson opened Pac-12 Conference play by scoring 10 points by going 4-of-6 from the field in 14 minutes in a 70-65 win over Washington State at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash.
From there, he'd only receive 16 total minutes in a span of five games from Jan. 11 to March 3. His last appearance came when he played four minutes in UW's 72-64 regular season home finale loss to Oregon at the Alaska Airlines Arena.
Sophomore guard Bitumba Baruti, who played in 17 games under Romar, didn't play in a single game under Hopkins in 2017-18. UW also loses seniors in forward Greg Bowman and guard Dan Kingma to graduation.
Trying to determine UW's roster for next season is one of the bigger questions facing the Huskies. They're set to return all five starters and that includes Tacoma native David Crisp, Jaylen Nowell, Matisse Thybulle, Noah Dickerson and Sam Timmins. Crisp, Dickerson and Thybulle will be seniors. Timmins is heading into his junior year while Nowell, who led UW in scoring, will be a sophomore.
Key bench players like guards Nahziah Carter and Dominic Green plus forward Hamier Wright along with guard Michael Carter III give UW a total of nine potential returners. That figure on top of what could be a large incoming recruiting class.
Hopkins and his staff have signed three players in four-star small forward Jamal Bey, three-star guard Elijah Hardy and three-star power forward/center Nate Roberts. UW also has a verbal commitment from three-star forward Ed Chang, who pledged last July but who has yet to sign. Four-star center Bryan-Penn Johnson, the No. 7 player in the nation at his position, gave a verbal March 19 during UW's loss to Saint Mary's.
