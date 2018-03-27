Jake Browning is UW's starting QB. But who's going to be No. 2?

Jake Browning will be Washington's starting quarterback for a fourth straight season. That's hardly a secret or anything even close to a mystery.
Determining Browning's backup, tough, is. When the Huskies open spring camp on Wednesday, finding a No. 2 quarterback becomes a priority now that K.J. Carta-Samuels transferred.
Carta-Samuels, who was Browning's understudy the last three seasons, was slated to play next season at UCLA but announced he'll spend the 2018 campaign at Colorado State.
Also, it is the first time UW's quarterback contingent will work with new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan. Hamdan, a former UW assistant, returns after spending the 2017 season as the Atlanta Falcons' quarterbacks coach.
Never miss a local story.
Here's a look at what to watch at quarterback when the Huskies open camp.
The biggest question is ....
Browning's 2017 season was mixed. He passed for 2,719 yards and 19 touchdowns and never hit the heights of his sophomore year when he threw for 3,430 yards and 43 TDs while throwing just five interceptions and completing a personal-best 68.5 percent of his passes.
He's going to be without favorite receiver Dante Pettis and the security blanket that was tight end Will Dissly. That's not to say he won't have any help. Running backs Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin are back to give the Huskies one of the most best tandems in the Pac-12, if not the nation. Browning will be behind an offensive line which could feature at least three seniors and two All-Pac-12 First Team tackles in Trey Adams and Kaleb McGary.
There's also going to be help at receiver. Andre Baccellia and Aaron Fuller were forced to step up due to injuries but both showed they were capable by the end of the year. Browning will also have Chico McClatcher and Quinten Pounds back from injuries, in addition to tight end Hunter Bryant.
Familiar faces
Here's where it gets interesting. Carta-Samuels' exit means the Huskies don't have a backup quarterback going into 2018 who has received any significant playing time.
Daniel Bridge-Gadd and Jake Haener are the only two quarterbacks on UW's roster who were around last season. Bridge-Gadd, who will be a sophomore, was a composite three-star recruit who was the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year when he signed with the Huskies in 2016. His collegiate experience is one game against Fresno State. Bridge-Gadd recorded one rushing attempt and has still not thrown a pass in college.
Haener was a three-star prospect considered to be the No. 25 pro-style quarterback in the nation when he signed in 2017. UW redshirted Haener last season. He was named the Bob Jarvis Offensive Scout Squad MVP by the team last season.
The Huskies will have six quarterbacks in camp but only five are eligible to play in 2018.
Going forward
The Huskies signed four-star recruits in Jacob Sirmon and Colson Yankoff. Those moves were overshadowed when former five-star prospect and Lake Stevens native Jacob Eason transferred from Georgia.
Eason is on campus and will be in spring camp with the Huskies. He'll sit out the 2018 season due to NCAA rules but will be eligible to compete for the starting job in 2019.
That leaves Sirmon and Yankoff to challenge for the No. 2 job. Sirmon, who is 6-foot-5 and 223 pounds, was the composite No. 1 player in Washington while also being the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in the nation. The former Bothell star was an Under Armour All-American who threw for 2,061 yards and 18 TDs as a senior. Yankoff, who is 6-4 and 211 pounds, was the No. 6 dual-threat passer and a U.S. Army All-American. He threw for 2,396 yards and 21 TDs while also running for 1,027 yards and 12 scores on his way to being named the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year.
Comments