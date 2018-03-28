Three-star DB Kamren Fabiculanan commits to UW

Hours after Washington wrapped up its first spring practice, the Huskies received a commitment from three-star defensive back Kamren Fabiculanan.
The 6-foot-1 and and 175-pound Fabiculanan is a cornerback at Westlake Village Westlake (Calif.). He's the composite No. 58 cornerback in the nation and the No. 77 player in the state. 247 Sports considers Fabiculanan to be the 57th-best cornerback and the 81st-best prospect in California. Rivals has him as the No. 62 cornerback and the No. 54 player in the Golden State.
Fabiculanan, per 247 and Rivals, was pursued by several schools and had 14 offers. He had offers from Arizona State, California, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington State and UW. He was also offered Georgia, Iowa State, Nebraska and Vanderbilt.
He helped the Warriors to a 9-3 mark during the 2017 season. Fabiculanan finished the year with 61 solo tackles and 76 total tackles. He also had one interception for 42 yards and a fumble recovery.
Fabiculanan becomes the first defensive back to join the Huskies' 2019 class.
UW's class now has five players which is normal number for late March. Miami is the only school to break double digits with 11 commitments. The Huskies currently have the most commits of any Pac-12 school. Early on, 247 considers the class to be the No. 1 group in the Pac-12 and the 15th-best class nationally. Rivals also has the Huskies with the top class in the conference and the No. 18 overall crop in America.
Graham-Kapowsin quarterback Dylan Morris was the first to commit and he was followed by three-star offensive lineman Nathaniel Kalepo. Three-star running back Cameron Davis pledged to the Huskies in late January. Earlier this month, the Huskies added three-star junior college offensive lineman Corey Luciano.
Recruiting defensive backs was a priority for the Huskies' 2018 class. The Huskies signed two, four-star prospects in Kyler Gordon and Julius Irvin. They also inked three-star cornerback Dominque Hampton. Adding Fabiculanan gives UW depth going beyond 2018 as the team could stand to lose up to seven members of its secondary.
