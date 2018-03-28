Noah Dickerson could go to the NBA. Or he could stay. Here's what it means either way.

Noah Dickerson, the Washington junior forward who was an All-Pac-12 First Team Selection, is declaring for the NBA Draft but will not hire an agent.
Dickerson took to Instagram late Wednesday evening to say he was going to test the NBA waters after leading the Huskies to a 21-13 season and a second-round NIT appearance. His decision comes a day after UW announced sophomore guard Carlos Johnson will transfer out of the program.
"After talking it over with my family and coaches, I have decided to enter the NBA draft without hiring an agent," Dickerson posted on Instagram. "I am looking at this as a time where I can receive feedback and get better while keeping my college eligibility."
His announcement does come as a surprise but he might not be the only UW player to explore his NBA Draft possibilities.
There's a chance star freshman guard Jaylen Nowell and star junior guard Matisse Thybulle might do the same. Nowell led UW in scoring with 16.0 points and was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team while Thybulle was awarded the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honor for leading the conference in steals for a consecutive season.
Any college basketball player wishing to keep their eligibility must withdraw from the NBA Draft by 11:59 p.m. on April 10, per the NCAA.
Should any one of the depart, it leaves the Huskies minus at least a single starter from Hopkins' first team on Montlake. UW is expecting to return junior guard and Tacoma native David Crisp along with sophomore center Sam Timmins. The Huskies will also have another season of freshman guards Michael Carter III and Nahziah Carter plus junior swingman Dominic Green to go with freshman forward Hameir Wright.
Whether UW has to replace all three, one of the three or none at all, there is a plan in place.
The Huskies has a five-player recruiting class which includes four-star power forward Bryan Penn-Johnson, four-star small forward Jamal Bey, three-star point guard Elijah Hardy, three-star power forward/center Nate Roberts and three-star forward Ed Chang. Bey, Hardy and Roberts have already signed with the Huskies. Penn-Johnson and Bey, however, are verbal commits.
UW coach Mike Hopkins and his staff could some combination of Roberts, Penn-Johnson or Wright at power forward in the event Dickerson should depart. Wright, who is 6-9, averaged 2.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while playing in relief of Dickerson. Roberts, who is listed at 6-11, is a three-star center rated by 247 Sports as the 20th best player at his spot. As for Penn-Johnson, he stands at 7-feet and 215 pounds and is the No. 7 center in America.
The 6-foot-8 and 245-pound forward averaged 15.5 points and 8.4 rebounds in just under 27 minutes. A former four-star recruit, Dickerson was initially committed to the Georgetown Hoyas before backing off and pledging to the Florida Gators. He signed with UF while playing at Montverde Academy (Fla.) outside of Orlando.
Dickerson was then released from his National Letter of Intent after Gators coach Billy Donovan left to become the head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The New Jersey native would sign with the Huskies. He averaged 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds as a freshman followed by a sophomore campaign where he put up 12.5 points and 8.2 rebounds.
UW went 9-22 in Dickerson's second season and it led to the administration firing longtime coach Lorenzo Romar and hiring Hopkins, a longtime Syracuse assistant. After Romar was let go, Dickerson explored leaving the Huskies but chose to return for his junior year.
