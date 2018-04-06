Petersen says UW left tackle Trey Adams is on track with knee rehab

Although Trey Adams has been held out of spring practice, the star Washington left tackle is recovering nicely from his knee injury.
Huskies coach Chris Petersen said Friday that Adams, as well as the team's other injured players, are "on track" to return by the start of fall camp which is usually in late July or early August.
Adams, who scouts consider an NFL first-round pick, tore his anterior cruciate ligament Oct. 6 in a loss at Arizona State.
"Trey may be ready to go for the first game. He might not be. We'll just see," Petersen said. "Those type of injuries are nine-to-12 months, 14 months. But everybody is feeling good. He's right where he needs to be but that's to be determined when you start getting in there, playing for real and get some more live reps. We won't know that until down the road."
The 6-foot-8 and 331-pound Adams has not participated in any of the drills in spring camp. The Huskies have turned to junior Henry Roberts to fill in at left tackle. Roberts, who is 6-6 and 313 pounds, played in seven games last year.
Roberts has worked with redshirt sophomore Luke Wattenberg during practice. Wattenberg, who was a four-star recruit when he signed with UW, replaced Adams at left tackle but has moved inside to left guard.
The Huskies are hoping to get Adams back for the Sept. 1 season-opener against Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
QB watch
After a strong showing in Monday's drills, Friday was a bit rougher for senior Jake Browning. Browning went 4-for-8 and threw an interception during the 11-on-11 situations. Redshirt freshman Jake Haener received quite a few reps for the second straight practice.
Haener went 7-for-12 in 11-on-11 and worked with a number of receivers and tight ends. Freshman Colson Yankoff threw the ball more Friday than he's done all spring. UW's used Yankoff and fellow true freshman Jacob Sirmon for hand-offs while mixing in a pass every now and again. Yankoff was 2-for-5 while Sirmon was 1-for-2 passing.
First team offense
UW still went with Browning, running backs Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and receivers Andre Baccellia, Aaron Fuller, Ty Jones, Hunter Bryant plus Drew Sample. The Huskies are using the same line combination of Roberts, Wattenberg, Nick Harris, Matt James and Kaleb McGary. Both Ahmed and Gaskin had some strong runs that went more than 5 or so yards. Gaskin and Ahmed also had a few receptions, too. Tailbacks Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant each had stand out runs. McGrew broke off what looked to be about a 20-yard run when the team was inside the Dempsey Indoor to start practice.
Baccellia, Fuller and Jones had a few receptions but most of those balls were on short to intermediate routes.
First team defense
They were the winners of the day for a few reasons. Let's start with the defensive line. UW went with Ryan Bowman, Shane Bowman, Greg Gaines and Jaylen Johnson. Both of the Bowmans were all over the place. The offense went through a stretch where it solely ran the ball and if Ryan Bowman wasn't there with a stop for a loss, it was his brother. Shane Bowman, when Haener was under center, was in in the quarterback's face immediately with a pressure and forced him into an incomplete pass.
A funny moment came when Jacob Eason was trying to get rid of the ball on a screen only to have Ryan Bowman still get his hands on him. Eason fell but Bowman picked him up and they was no ill will after the play.
Gaines and linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven combined to sack Browning. Jared Pulu, who has also worked with the first team this spring, continued to look strong as he also sacked Browning. Amandre Williams and Benning Potoa'e subbed in and out with the first team while Tevis Bartlett was still at inside linebacker. Austin Joyner is still out and Keith Taylor once again filled in.
He was joined by Jojo McIntosh, Byron Murphy and Taylor Rapp. Browning and the offense had a feel for what the day would be like early in the day. The three-year starter, on the first play, dropped back to survey the field. He threw a pass and Rapp came across the field from about 10 or so yards and made a clean pick while Taylor had his receiver covered so well, there was no chance for him to make a play on the ball and stop Rapp from getting a turnover.
