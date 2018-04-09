UW's QBs won early. The Huskies defense, however, won often

Chris Petersen didn't mince words last last week when he said Washington's performance in situational play is still a work in progress. Some of those items were an issue late Monday.
The Huskies continually ran one-and two-minute drills throughout practice but moved the session to Husky Stadium for the first time during this spring during an open practice.
UW's offense was able to move the ball but issues like clock management along with the Huskies' defense were an issue. Senior quarterback Jake Browning nor redshirt freshman Jake Haener could lead their team to a touchdown.
Points, as a whole, were hard to come by inside Husky Stadium. Kicker Van Soderberg missed his first attempt, a 50-yarder, before having his next two offering blocked from around 40 yards out.
Redshirt freshman Peyton Henry, a lefty, did convert a couple 40-yard attempts as did junior Sebastian Valerio.
On The Mend
UW is still without star left tackle Trey Adams along with receivers Chico McClatcher and Quinten Pounds on offense. The defense is missing linebacker D.J. Beavers, cornerback Austin Joyner, cornerback Jordan Miller and linebacker Brandon Wellington. All five players have been out this camp but have been with the team. Redshirt freshman linebacker Ariel Ngata is still active but continues to wear a gold, non-contact practice jersey.
QB watch
Browning was one of a few quarterbacks to look good early in practice. He started off 7-for-8 in the first 11-on-11 session. The strongest pass he threw was what looked like a 15-yard touchdown strike to Andre Baccellia. Browning threw a back shoulder fade that Baccellia captured with one-hand as he was falling to the ground.
And yet one could argue that wasn't even the best pass by a Huskies quarterback named Jake or Jacob. True freshman Jacob Sirmon made a run for "Best Pass of the Spring" when he threw a majestic deep ball to receiver Jordan Chin. Chin, who has worked with the first team at time, fought with a defensive back for possession until he fell down with the catch.
Both Sirmon and fellow true freshman Colson Yankoff threw more today than they have all camp. Sirmon had three passes in the early 11-on-11 session while Yankoff had two. Sirmon was 2-for-3 while Yankoff had the chance to throw the ball twice but took sacks on both possessions. They've typically been used to hand-off the ball with most of their passes coming on play action.
Jacob Eason's tosses came in 7-on-7 but he did have a touchdown pass to receiver Terrell Bynum.
First Team Offense
Haener took snaps with the first team in the opening 11-on-11 session before the Huskies returned to Browning. Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin were at running back. They were joined by Sean McGrew, who broke off a few lengthy runs. Baccellia, Aaron Fuller and Ty Jones took reps. Fuller has remained UW's most consistent receiver while Jones had at least three or four dropped balls. Tight end Drew Sample is establishing himself as a security blanket. Fellow tight end Hunter Bryant was also with the first team but did not appear to be targeted. No changes along the line as it was still Henry Roberts, Luke Wattenberg, Nick Harris, Matt James and Kaleb McGary.
First Team Defense
Defensive tackle Jared Pulu, outside linebacker Benning Potoa'e and outside linebacker Myles Rice all worked with the first team and were active. Pulu was one of the reasons the reasons the defense didn't give up many big runs. Potoa'e did get half a sack and Rice was effective either dropping back into coverage or as a run stopper.
The Huskies' defense was still the same base unit of Ryan Bowman, Shane Bowman, Greg Gaines and Jaylen Johnson along the line. Tevis Bartlett, Ben Burr-Kirven and Amandre Williams were at linebacker. Taylor Rapp, Jojo McIntosh, Byron Murphy and Keith Taylor comprised the secondary.
Rice and Potoa'e sacked Haener when he worked this the first team. Shane Bowman also sacked Haener too. The line pressured Browning into scrambling but never really forced him into a sack early on. Redshirt freshman linebacker Joe Tryon and Shane Bowman also sacked Yankoff.
The defense forced Browning to go 3-fof-6 in the first one-minute drill. Browning went 3-for-4 in the next drill but neither series ended with a touchdown. Haener was 2-of-4 with his final attempt going to Chin, who had a pass knocked away while trying to catch a ball in the end zone.
Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark
