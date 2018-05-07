No. The season hasn't started. But you can buy UW-Auburn tickets on Tuesday.

In less than four months, the Washington Huskies will play in one of the premier kickoff games in college football. And chances are you'll be watching.
The question is: Will it be from home? Or will it be live in Atlanta?
Anyone planning on making the cross-country trek to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is in luck. UW announced Monday that tickets for the general public leading up to the Sept. 1 season-opener against the Auburn Tigers will go on sale Tuesday on gohuskies.com. It's the latest step in the build up toward UW's latest nationally televised showcase.
Season-ticket holders have been able to purchase seats since last fall and come May 17, those will be handed out based on priority point rank. Those who plan to buy tickets on Tuesday, will receive their seats May 18, a release said. General seating will be determined on date of purchase.
UW's allotment are located in the lower bowl of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will cost between $225-to-$250. The seats will also be on the Huskies' side of the field.
One third-party vender shows tickets in the upper corner of the stadium are currently priced as low as $143. The cheapest mezzanine seat is $231 while the most cost-friendly lower end zone purchase runs for $327. A midfield club ticket, or rather the least expensive one, is going for $427.
Club and lounge seats cost more than $1,000. Or if you want to sit in a suite, be prepared to shell out $48,253 ... for one ticket.
The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, which started in 2008, has expanded into a full-on weekend as of late. In 2012, the game hosted North Carolina State-Tennessee and was the setting for Auburn-Clemson a day later.
Last year's edition was the first in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium following the game's long-standing affiliation with the Georgia Dome.
Eventual national champion Alabama marched to a 24-7 win over Florida State. The game was billed as potentially the greatest opener in college football history with the Tide coming in ranked No. 1 while the Seminoles were third. The game drew 76,330 fans which set the showcase's attendance record. Two days later, more than 75,000 fans watched Tennessee squeeze out a double-overtime win over Georgia Tech.
UW will become the first Pac-12 Conference program and the second school west of the Mississippi River to play in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic. Boise State came away with a 35-21 win over Georgia in 2011. Three years later, Ole Miss took command in a 35-13 win over Boise State.
Commonly referred to as the "way too early preseason polls", a few of the rankings suggest Auburn-Washington could become another battle of Top 10 programs.
USA Today considers the Huskies to be the No. 4 team in the nation while ESPN ranks them sixth. Auburn is rated by Athlon to be the ninth-best team in America. Sporting News is the only publication to have both teams in The Top 10. They have the Huskies at No. 7 while the Tigers check in at the No. 8 spot.
Auburn is coming off a 10-4 season which nearly saw the Tigers become the first two-loss team to reach the College Football Playoff semifinal. A win over in-state rival Alabama vaulted Auburn into the Southeastern Conference title game where it lost to national runner-up Georgia. Auburn finished the year with a 34-27 loss to UCF in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Both games were played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
UW, after reaching the CFP in 2016, went 10-3 in 2017. It was the first time in more than 20 years the Huskies won 10 or more games in consecutive seasons. The Huskies opened 6-0 before a loss at Arizona State. They would fall out of Pac-12 title contention with a loss to Stanford in early November. Wins over Utah and Washington State strengthened UW's late-season resume which saw them get into the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl for the first time in school history where it lost to Penn State.
