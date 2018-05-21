Huskies land big verbal commitment: A 7-foot-4 Richland center

If Mike Hopkins and the Washington Huskies basketball program want to keep their commitment to the 2-3 zone, why not add a 7-footer to the squad?
Actually, 7-feet is selling Richland High School’s Riley Sorn short. Sorn, a senior who made his verbal commitment to the University of Washington on Monday morning, is 7-foot-4.
The senior center chose the Huskies after recently narrowing down his choices to Saint Mary’s and the UW.
Sorn averaged 16.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and four blocks per game for the Bombers this season. Richland finished fifth in the Class 4A state tournament after losing to eventual state champion Gonzaga Prep in the semifinals.
The lanky center started his high school career primarily as a rim protector and dunker, lacking coordination as an underclassman.
But the coordination has improved recently, and Sorn has developed a softer touch around the basket and a better mid-range jump shot in the past two seasons.
Sorn is the Huskies’ fifth commit in the class, and the first in-state commit in Hopkins’ 2018 class. He’s ranked as a 3-star prospect by 247sports.com and will by most accounts, be a bit of a project for the Huskies. He’ll need to add some size to his frame, continue to work on his mid-range game and his footwork.
The Huskies have signed four players in the 2018 class: Four-star forward Jamal Bey from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas; three-star center Bryan Penn-Johnson from Wasatch Academy in Utah; three-star point guard Elijah Hardy from Bishop O’Dowd in Oakland, California and three-star center Nate Roberts from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. The class is ranked 35th in the country and seventh in the Pac-12.
