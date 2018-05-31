Marysville-Pilchuck hoops standout commits to UW

The Washington Huskies got a late-night hoops commitment from an in-state 2019 recruit Wednesday.
Raequan Battle, a small forward who stars for Marysville-Pilchuck and led the Tomahawks to the Class 3A state regionals last winter, announced his verbal commitment to the Huskies just before 10:45 p.m.
"It's all up from here," he wrote on Twitter.
Battle, 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, is listed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports.com composite rankings, and is considered the No. 5 recruit in Washington for the 2019 class.
He's listed behind Federal Way's Jaden McDaniels (undecided), Garfield's PJ Fuller (undecided) and a pair of Gonzaga commits in Gonzaga Prep's Anton Watson and Kittitas' Brock Ravet.
Battle chose the Huskies over an offer from Houston, and also reportedly had interest from Oklahoma and Pepperdine.
He averaged 21.4 points and eight rebounds per game for Marysville-Pilchuck as a junior. He helped guide the Tomahawks to a 19-5 record and District 1 title.
Battle plays AAU ball for Seattle Rotary on the Nike EYBL circuit.
This story will be updated.
