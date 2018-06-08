Former Huskies guard Michael Carter III finds landing spot

Two months after announcing his intent to transfer, former University of Washington guard Michael Carter III has found a landing spot.
South Dakota State coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Friday that Carter, a Seattle native, would join the Jackrabbits.
"I feel like coach (Otzelberger) really trusts me and has already shown that he wants me to come in, make an impact and help the program," Carter said in a release.
"I haven't found that commitment in any other coach, and I already have confidence that he'll help me get to where I want to be. This was the best basketball opportunity that I had. South Dakota State has a winning culture and I can't wait to be a part of it."
Carter averaged just 1.3 points per game in 7.4 minutes for the Huskies as a freshman. He played in 17 games, missing 11 early in the season with a fractured left hand. He scored a career-high nine points against Utah in January.
Carter announced he would transfer via Twitter on April 9, saying "I will still be representing the 206 no matter where I go."
He played two seasons of high school ball at O'Dea, averaging 17 points per game as a senior, leading the Fighting Irish to a Class 3A state title game appearance in 2016.
Carter will sit out the 2018-19 season at SDSU, per NCAA transfer rules, and has three years of eligibility remaining.
"Michael is a dynamic guard with the ability to make plays for his teammates as well as score the ball," Otzelberger said in the release. "His character, work ethic and desire to be great will impact our program immediately."
Carter joins Tacoma native David Jenkins Jr. at SDSU — the only other Washington native the Jackrabbits have on their roster.
Jenkins started 22 games for SDSU last season, breaking the program's freshman scoring record with 565 points. He was named the Summit League freshman of the year, and his 16.1 points per game average was eighth nationally among freshman.
The Jackrabbits advanced to the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
