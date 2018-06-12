Hawaii outside linebacker Miki Ah You verbally committed to the Washington Huskies on Tuesday.
Hawaii outside linebacker Miki Ah You verbally committed to the Washington Huskies on Tuesday. University of Washington
Hawaii outside linebacker Miki Ah You verbally committed to the Washington Huskies on Tuesday. University of Washington

University of Washington

Huskies nab commitment from Hawaii linebacker

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

June 12, 2018 07:03 PM

Miki Ah You, rated a three-star linebacker by 247Sports.com, became the second linebacker in two days to commit to the Washington Huskies.

Ah You, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound outside linebacker, announced his verbal commitment to the program Tuesday via Twitter.

"Extremely blessed to have received love from some of the most amazing programs in the nation," he wrote. "Grateful to even be looked at for the opportunity."

Ah You had Division I offers from 14 programs, including Ole Miss, Hawaii and three more Pac-12 schools before choosing UW.

He is the second linebacker and 10th player overall to join the 2019 class, after Federal Way's Alphonzo Tuputala committed Monday evening.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

  Comments  