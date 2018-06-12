Huskies nab commitment from Hawaii linebacker

Miki Ah You, rated a three-star linebacker by 247Sports.com, became the second linebacker in two days to commit to the Washington Huskies.
Ah You, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound outside linebacker, announced his verbal commitment to the program Tuesday via Twitter.
"Extremely blessed to have received love from some of the most amazing programs in the nation," he wrote. "Grateful to even be looked at for the opportunity."
Ah You had Division I offers from 14 programs, including Ole Miss, Hawaii and three more Pac-12 schools before choosing UW.
He is the second linebacker and 10th player overall to join the 2019 class, after Federal Way's Alphonzo Tuputala committed Monday evening.
