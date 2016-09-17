Huskies vs. Portland State live updates

Follow along as the Huskies host Portland State at 5 p.m. at Husky Stadium.
September 17, 2016 4:11 PM
Follow along as the Huskies host Portland State at 5 p.m. at Husky Stadium.
A proud native of Longview, Wash., Christian Caple joins The News Tribune after covering Washington State football and men's basketball for two years at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane (though he lived in Pullman). He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Washington, an avid NWAACC basketball fan, and is unsure how to proceed now that Breaking Bad is over.
Comments