Tale of the tape: Washington 41, Portland State 3

Let’s take a capsulated look at Washington’s 41-3 victory over Portland State on Saturday night at Husky Stadium.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME -- Chico McClatcher has emerged as one of UW’s most important offensive players. On Saturday, he caught four passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns -- including the first score of the game, a 43-yard pass from Jake Browning -- and rushed three times for another 37 yards. His speed allows the Huskies to use him in a variety of ways, including lining him up in the backfield and simply handing it to him like a running back -- that is, after all, the position he played at Federal Way High School. McClatcher has four total touchdowns through the Huskies’ first two games.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME -- Sophomore defensive tackle Greg Gaines led the Huskies in tackles with seven, and two of those were tackles for loss. As PSU coach Bruce Barnum said afterward, “that kid, he looks like a bulldozer.” Gaines regularly harrassed PSU quarterback Alex Kuresa and was a big reason why the Huskies held Portland State to just 34 yards rushing.
PLAY OF THE GAME -- Again, not sure there was one. But let’s go with PSU’s fumbled kickoff return in the first half, because it allowed the Huskies to quickly take a 14-0 lead and pretty much remove any question as to whether the Vikings could really compete with them.
STAT OF THE GAME -- Portland State averaged just 0.8 yards per rush, and only 3.1 yards per offensive play.
QUOTABLE -- “Brutal. Brutal. No. 1 , that was a good defense. Those guys are cats. Maximo (Espitia), my guy, we finally figure out they're rolling coverage here, we throw a post trying to get some points trying to get some points before we come into the half and a guy hit him at about lightning speed. Pow! We didn't even see him. Fumble. They did it last week. We see it on film. That's a fast-ass defense, and they strike hard.” -- PSU coach Bruce Barnum, assessing UW’s defense
UP NEXT -- Washington at Arizona, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Tucson. Pac-12 Networks has the broadcast.
