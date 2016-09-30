Tale of the tape: No. 10 Washington 44, No. 7 Stanford 6

Let’s take a look back at Washington’s 44-6 victory over No. 7 Stanford on Friday night at Husky Stadium.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME -- We’ll go with quarterback Jake Browning, who completed 15 of his 21 pass attempts for 210 yards and three touchdowns without an interception or a sack. But UW’s offensive line also deserves a lot of credit for keeping Browning from being tackled in the backfield against a defense that had 11 sacks in its first three games.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME -- Take your pick. Psalm Wooching had three sacks and a forced fumble. Joe Mathis had two sacks. Azeem Victor had 11 tackles. Keishawn Bierria had eight tackles and a fumble recovery, his fourth of the season, a figure that leads the NCAA and is already tied for second-most in a single season in UW history. Elijah Qualls and Greg Gaines plugged the middle. The Huskies simply dominated from start to finish, pressuring the quarterback and preventing Stanford from sustaining anything resembling a successful drive until it didn’t matter.
PLAY OF THE GAME -- Again, it’s hard to pick one in a blowout, but two stand out: Wooching’s third-down sack of Ryan Burns to end Stanford’s first possession of the game. It gave the Huskies the ball back, obviously, set the tone for UW’s pass rush and got the crowd into it from the start. The other play that comes to mind was Stanford’s botched punt following UW’s first possession of the second half. It probably wouldn’t have mattered, but if Stanford had gotten the ball back, it could have at least tried to cut into a 23-0 deficit. Instead, the Huskies got the ball right back at Stanford’s 40-yard line, and needed only five snaps to score a touchdown to go ahead 30-0.
STAT OF THE GAME -- As Browing remarked afterward, this is “kind of unheard of,” so it certainly leaps off the page: the Huskies held Stanford to just 29 yards rushing on 30 carries, the result of eight sacks that cost the Cardinal 47 yards. That, quite simply, is a ridiculous statistic to post against any top-10 team, let alone a program like Stanford that prides itself on winning the line of scrimmage.
QUOTABLE -- “People were talking about we were overrated and stuff like that, especially after the Arizona game. People don’t understand Arizona was a hell of a team, that was the best competition by far we had faced at that point. We kind of got overhyped. I came out jacked because it was Pac-12 play and everything like that, and we kind of got out of our place. We didn’t adjust as quickly as we do. We came out actually overly aggressive and kind of got out of our minds and didn’t play our game. So I knew our defense was going to be fine. We actually needed that Arizona game to make sure we knew how to handle what happened, how to handle that pressure, how to handle a close game, how to handle getting punched in the mouth, which is good, because we still got a win out of it. So it’s always good to learn with still having a win. Last week’s game coming into this, it definitely made a huge difference.” -- UW defensive lineman Elijah Qualls
UP NEXT -- Washington at Oregon, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. FOX has the telecast.
