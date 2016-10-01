Wrapping up Washington’s dominant victory over Stanford with links, notes and highlights

As a happy Washington Huskies fan base awakens to a carefree college football Saturday, let’s wrap up the Huskies’ 44-6 blowout of No. 7 Stanford with some links and notes. As you might imagine, quite a few national media attended Friday’s game, and this one is getting a lot of attention across the country.
First, a few notes about the viewer ratings generated by the ESPN telecast, via ESPN communications:
College football’s first top 10 game of Week 5, Stanford at Washington (9 p.m. ET on ESPN), resulted in strong ratings, both locally in Seattle and nationally, and set an ESPN streaming record:
-- 13.2 rating in Seattle, the market’s second highest rating* for a regular season college football game on ESPN record**.
-- 2.4 overnight rating, the best regular season Friday night game on ESPN since 2012 and the fourth best on record*** (non-Thanksgiving weekend).
-- ESPN’s most-streamed regular season Friday night game ever with an average minute audience of 91,000 viewers and a total of 354,000 unique viewers watching 18,200,000 total minutes.
*No. 1 local rating in Seattle: Washington at Stanford from October 5, 2013 (14.2 rating)
**Local rating data goes back to 2000
***Overnight data exists back to 2001 for ESPN
--- Here’s my story from the game, concluding the obvious: the Huskies look like the best team in the Pac-12.
--- Here are some additional postgame comments from Huskies coach Chris Petersen, and from David Shaw and Stanford and UW players.
--- The great Chuck Culpepper was at the game, and writes that the Huskies put college football on notice. An excerpt:
“It all came whooshing back on a rousing Friday night at the University of Washington, when a team that was impossible to gauge through four opening games against tepid resistance suddenly played in a way that made its fans chant, “We Want Tampa,” Tampa being the site of the national-title game come January. While that clearly was a case of giddiness blurring rationale, the No. 10-ranked Huskies had proved so superior in every football job that they distributed a sight seldom seen, that of the defending Pacific-12 champion and No. 7-ranked Stanford, the bully of the league, on the receiving end of a 44-6 obliteration.”
--- Lindsay Schnell of Sports Illustrated filed this report.
--- And here’s what ESPN’s Ivan Maisel wrote.
--- Fox Sports writes that Petersen proved again that he’s one of America’s best coaches.
--- Washington left no doubt: the Huskies are national title contenders.
--- Here’s the view from the Bay Area, both from the San Francisco Chronicle and the Mercury News.
Video highlights from ESPN:
Finally, here are the audio highlights from play-by-play man Bob Rondeau.
Comments