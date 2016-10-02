UW links: Huskies up to No. 5 in AP poll, plus some national love for Psalm Wooching

Washington was rewarded for its 44-6 victory over Stanford in both major polls on Sunday.
The Huskies moved up five spots to No. 5 in the Associated Press top 25 poll, now behind only Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Michigan. It’s the highest Washington has been ranked since it finished the 2000 season at No. 3 after beating Purdue in the Rose Bowl.
UW moved up three spots to No. 6 in the USA Today coaches poll, behind Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Michigan and Houston.
Stanford fell to No. 15 in both polls.
Colorado, the only Pac-12 South team unbeaten in conference play, moved into both polls after its 47-6 pasting of Oregon State. The Buffaloes debuted at No. 23 in the coaches poll and No. 21 in the AP poll.
Utah fell from 18th to 24th in both polls after its loss at California.
In other news ...
--- Huskies linebacker Psalm Wooching was named the Walter Camp Football national defensive player of the week after notching a career-best three sacks against Stanford. He’s tied for 21st nationally with 4.5 sacks this season.
--- A handful of UW players -- Vita Vea, Elijah Qualls, Joe Mathis, Sidney Jones, Kevin King, Budda Baker, John Ross -- are mentioned as potential future NFL draft picks in this Rob Rang story analyzing UW’s domination of Stanford.
--- UW’s opponent next weekend, the Oregon Ducks, gave up six rushing touchdowns in a 51-33 loss at Washington State on Saturday. Oregon is now 2-3, and has lost three consecutive games for the first time since 2007. The Huskies visit Autzen Stadium for a 4:30 p.m. game Saturday.
--- The Huskies opened as a 7-point favorite over Oregon in at least two Vegas sportsbooks, though it appears the line has since moved to 8.5.
