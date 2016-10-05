Huskies Insider Blog

October 5, 2016 12:30 PM

Huskies’ OC Jonathan Smith says Stanford game was ‘a ton of fun’

By Christian Caple

Here’s some of what Huskies offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith said today about Washington’s win over Stanford, Saturday’s game at Oregon and more.

(On the Stanford game) “It was a ton of fun, and that’s a good football team, Stanford. They won a bunch of games, and our guys came out ready to play. It was a ton of fun. You move on to the next week. This is a big one, too. We’ve got to continue to prepare like we did, and bring that same type of energy in a hostile place against a good opponent.”

(On handling emotions after a big win) “It is tough, but we’ve been preaching really since Day 1 – it’s on to the next day. We give them 24 hours, analyze it, enjoy it obviously, when you win, but our approach is not changing. We’ve got to prepare the same way, and the next game is always the biggest game, and so this is the biggest game coming up on Saturday.”

(On Oregon’s defense under Brady Hoke) “It’s different. They are playing a little more four-down. Those guys play with good effort. Different players from last year, too. They’re playing with some other guys. They’re still an aggressive style. They present some problems that way. They’re aggressive. I think they’re good in the secondary. Those guys can cover and run around and make some plays. So it’ll be tough.”

(On calling plays this year compared to last year) “It’s different just because we’ve got more experience. Those guys have been through some things, and we’re pretty comfortable with what we have and knowing those guys and what they can do. When your quarterback plays at a high level, everything’s going to look pretty well, and Jake’s been playing at a high level.”

(On his relationship with offensive consultant Jeff Tedford) “J.T. has been great just to bounce some ideas off of. He’ll obviously look at some stuff and present some ideas at the same time. It’s been nice to have a guy that’s been around the block a few times and had some good offensive football, so his suggestions have been good so far.”

(On some of those suggestions) “There’s a bunch of different examples, (such as) ‘did you think about running this route this way?’ or ‘this guy should take another step here,’ or ‘the technique of the quarterback here’ or a bunch of different things that we come across. He’s been awesome to be around. Like I said, he’s a contributor.”

