Tale of the tape: Washington 70, Oregon 21

Let’s get to our capsulated game recap after the Huskies’ 70-21 blowout of Oregon on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME -- Who else? Jake Browning continues to set new standards for himself with each week. On Saturday, he totaled eight touchdowns -- six passing, a UW single-game record, and two rushing -- and completed 22 of 28 passes for 304 yards and zero interceptions. Through six games, Browning has 23 touchdown passes and only two picks. To put that in context, he threw only 16 touchdown passes and had 10 interceptions in 12 games last season. If the Huskies keep winning -- and after what they did to Stanford last week and Oregon on Saturday night, that will certainly be the expectation -- Browning’s candidacy as a Heisman Trophy finalist will only gain steam. (It should also be noted here that sophomore tailback Myles Gaskin rushed for a career-best 197 yards on just 16 carries, an average of 12.3 yards per rush.)
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME -- Joe Mathis had another big game after totaling three sacks against Stanford last week. The senior defensive end had another sack, three tackles for loss and five total tackles. His third-down sack of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert on the Ducks’ final possession of the first half gave the Huskies the ball back with enough time to score a touchdown before halftime and take a 35-7 lead. Budda Baker also deserves mention for his interception of Herbert on Oregon’s first offensive play.
PLAY OF THE GAME -- Written this a few times already, but it’s hard to pick one after such a blowout. If you have to, though, might as well go with Baker’s interception. It gave the Huskies the ball after just one Oregon play, and it led to a quick, 30-yard touchdown drive that set the tone for the rest of the game.
STAT OF THE GAME -- Take your pick. You can start with the point total, UW’s highest ever in 109 games against the Ducks. Could also go with UW’s 682 yards of total offense, or UW’s 378 yards rushing, or their 9.3 yards per play, or Browning’s six touchdown passes. But what is particularly telling is Browning’s first-down efficiency -- he was 12-for-12 on first-down pass attempts for 163 yards.
QUOTABLE -- “It’s huge. It means a lot. Certainly for us, but certainly for the rest of Husky nation, too. This is … it’s them and the Cougs, man. These are the guys that we have hated for so long, and for years, they just embarrassed us, and finally we get to come in and set the record straight. Things are back to the way they should be.” -- UW right tackle Kaleb McGary
UP NEXT -- Washington has a bye next week before hosting Oregon State on Oct. 22. Kickoff time should be announced on Monday.
