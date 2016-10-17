Huskies Insider Blog

October 17, 2016 10:58 AM

Huskies vs. Oregon State game notes, plus a kickoff time for the Utah game

By Christian Caple

Hey, another day game.

After the Washington Huskies host Oregon State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday -- you can find the Huskies’ game notes below -- they will travel to Salt Lake City for a 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff against Utah on Oct. 29. That’s a 1:30 p.m. MT start.

One other note: there is no depth chart in UW’s game notes. Instead, it will be released tomorrow, the day the Beavers release theirs -- though UW’s depth chart is essentially meaningless at this point, since it hasn’t been updated since the first week. You will, however, find a new page detailing where Jake Browning ranks among UW’s all-time statistical leaders.

Huskies vs. Oregon State notes by christiancaple on Scribd

