Huskies linebacker Azeem Victor named Walter Camp FBS defensive player of the week

Huskies linebacker Azeem Victor has been named the FBS national defensive player of the week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
Victor led the Huskies with a career-high 16 tackles during Washington’s 31-24 victory at Utah on Satuday. Victor was also twice penalized for personal fouls that led directly to Utah touchdowns, but his play was also crucial in corralling Utes running back Joe Williams, who rushed for 172 yards on 35 carries.
Victor is the second UW player to earn defensive player of the week honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation this season. Senior linebacker Psalm Wooching won it after totaling three sacks in UW’s 44-6 victory over Stanford on Sept. 30.
