Huskies to face Auburn in 2018 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

The Washington Huskies just added some heft to their 2018 schedule.
UW will begin the 2018 season by facing the Auburn Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the Peach Bowl announced Thursday morning. It will be the first time the Huskies have ever played Auburn. The game is scheduled for Sept. 1, and a kickoff time will be announced at a later date.
UW’s previously scheduled home game against North Dakota will now be played the following week (Sept. 8), and its previously scheduled home game against Nevada will be played another year. The Huskies are also scheduled to host Brigham Young on Sept. 29, 2018.
Washington has not played a team from the SEC since visiting LSU in 2012. Auburn is 6-2 this season and ranked No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Huskies are undefeated and debuted at No. 5 in the CFP rankings.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium is currently under construction at a cost of $1.5 billion. Its capacity will be 71,250, though it can expand to 75,000 for larger football events.
"We are excited to compete in the 2018 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta," UW coach Chris Petersen said in a statement. "I know our team will look forward to competing against a great program in what will surely be a thrilling atmosphere inside the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium."
"The Chick-fil-A Kickoff game is well known as a terrific event, and we are honored to participate," UW athletic director Jennifer Cohen said in a statement. "The trip will provide an exciting opportunity for our student-athletes to compete on a national stage inside a first-class venue, and should be a fun trip for a great number of Husky faithful."
Comments