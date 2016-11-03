Academic honors for three Huskies, plus a community service nod for Jeff Lindquist

Washington Huskies quarterback Jake Browning, offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp and linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven were each named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 8 team.
Per UW’s news release: Browning, a sophomore from Folsom, California, has a 3.38 grade-point average as a pre-arts and sciences major. Eldrenkamp, a fifth-year senior from Bellevue, has already completed requirements for a degree in business administration (finance), and has a cumulative GPA of 3.71. Burr-Kirven, a sophomore from Menlo Park, California, has a 3.71 GPA as a pre-arts and sciences major.
Also, fifth-year senior tight end Jeff Lindquist was named one of 11 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” according to a news release. The trophy is named after former Florida Gators quarterback Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy winner.
Comments