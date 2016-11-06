Postgame quotes from Huskies and Cal coaches and players after Washington’s 66-27 victory at California

Here are a bunch of postgame quotes, as provided by California athletics, after Washington’s 66-27 victory at Cal on Saturday night.
CAL COACH SONNY DYKES
(General comments) "Clearly, it was a tough night tonight. We played against a tough football team. I thought we hung in there pretty well early in the ballgame. We had some opportunities early offensively from a short field to a good punt return by Vic (Wharton III) and we had good field position. We had to kick two field goals. I thought that hurt us to not get touchdowns in those situations against a good team. We went in at halftime down two scores and felt like we missed some opportunities there. Third quarter we just let the game get away from us. I think we turned it over on three straight possessions. We couldn't get any stops and did not do a good job on third downs. The story of the first half was that we converted one third down and it looks like we didn't convert any in the second half. You have to be able to convert third downs, that's what football games come down to. It's about your ability to stop people on third down and get off the field and your ability to sustain drives on third downs. That hurt us today, and we turned the ball over a bunch."
(On field goal opportunities) "It felt like we needed to get on the scoreboard, get some points and try to get a little momentum. We had a fourth-and-one that we thought about possibly going for it. Washington is pretty good up front. As you go into every ballgame, you have an idea of matchups – what's your strengths are, what their strengths are. We felt like early in the ballgame it made sense for us to try to get on the scoreboard. We didn't necessarily want to run into the heart of their defense, which is the strength of their defense and their team."
(On preparing for Washington matchups) "We're banged up on the backend, so Washington got some matchups on guys that weren't necessarily a great matchup. There wasn't much we could do about it. We knew going into the ballgame that we'd play the best players we had available to us, that's what we do every week. We try to get them ready to play and then they have to go out and play. As coaches, we have to find a way to put them in good situations and play to your strengths and avoid your weaknesses. They created some pretty good matchups and we had a hard time keeping up with their guys."
..
CALIFORNIA PLAYERS
WR CHAD HANSEN
(On getting out to a good start, then stumbling throughout the remainder of the game) "I don't know what happens in the third quarter, but we just don't come out and play as well as we should. It is a completely different team, honestly. We need to go back and look into ourselves and see what we're doing wrong and fix that because we definitely have the opportunity to win these next three games and we're going to have to play a better second half if we're going to do that."
(On health going into the game) "I felt ready. I was ready to come out and play as hard as I can and help my team. I tried doing that for as long as I could, but its football and injuries are part of the game. You just have to deal with it, get better, and come out again next week.
...
QB DAVIS WEBB
(On Washington's defense to prevent deep ball) "I mean they're the number 5 team in the country, so they were pretty good defensively. All of the credit goes to those guys, they were coached well, they played really well and that's a really great team over there. That's the best team we've played this year and I think they proved that tonight. They did a great job beating us on the outside and rushing us when they rushed three or four guys and got after us a little bit."
(On preparations for next week) "I have a 12-hour rule so whenever I wake up in the morning I'll move onto Washington State. It's over, there's nothing you can really do about it now, so there's no reason to beat yourself up. You learn from your mistakes, correct the things that we did wrong and continue to build on things we did right. We did plenty of good stuff tonight, we had plenty of chances to get even at halftime and again we came out really flat in the third quarter. There are still plenty of opportunities out there, we're a young team and learning on the fly a little bit, and that was a good football team bottom line. That was the best team we have played all year and we should have played a little better to give ourselves a chance to win."
...
UW COACH CHRIS PETERSEN
(Opening Statement) "I thought our kids were ready to play, played hard and prepared hard. It took us a minute to settle in, which you saw in the first half with what we were concerned about with Cal. They can strike and have really good skill guys. It took us a minute to settle in. I'm really proud of our offense to keep answering. It was nice to come out in the second half and get two strikes to give us some breathing room while our defense settled in."
(On WR John Ross's Play) "He can make plays. We see that a lot in practice and all that. We just get him in space, which we had out there. Cal was doing a good job of loading up to stop the run. They were mixing it up well, so we were checking in and out of some different things. Jake [Browning] did a nice job of seeing things and getting Ross the ball when there was some space to be had."
(On Short Kickoff Philosophy) "When you kick off a lot and you have those two kicks back there [for Cal] that can do some things, you're not just going to keep kicking it to them because they're going to break it. We'd kick it to them and give them a little bit of field position but they weren't going to take it back. When we did kick it to them, they almost took it back again so we'll keep evaluating that and moving the ball around."
(On Secondary Play) "We got three picks and Cal doesn't really throw many interceptions. These guys are going to get yards, there's no question about that. I thought in the second half, the secondary settled down and played well."
(On Thoughts Regarding CFP Rankings) "I wasn't concerned about that at all. I was concerned about the game, about Cal, about what they can do. You saw that in the first half, kind of trading punches and the score's pretty tight. You turn the ball over and all of a sudden they get more momentum, they're at home, we're on the road. We've all been there before. That's what I was concerned about, I wasn't concerned about these guys coming out here and not being ready to play."
HUSKIES PLAYERS
QB JAKE BROWNING
(On the deep shots being there so consistently) "They were stacking the box like Rutgers did, so that's what going to happen when you're not playing your safeties as deep. Ross is extremely explosive and I didn't throw the ball great on either one, but he just made a great play. I do wish we would have started a little faster in the first half but we were able to get away with a road win in the Pac-12, which is big."
(On being number 5 in the playoff ranking) "I think it's good, there a lot of football left to play. They put us outside the top four and they make us earn it. Now let's go get ready for USC."
(On John Ross being in single coverage) "He's very explosive and you have to have a game plan for that. If they're going to do that then we have to make them pay for that. Then we have to adjust and they have to adjust, so it's just a game of adjustments. What does the defense want to do and that's what we have to adjust to."
...
WR JOHN ROSS
(On being in single coverage) "When you have a great QB and OL you can go deep and take advantage of those plays. Jake does a great job looking at all those options, and when he knows he can go deep he will check us. Based off how we've done up to this point I get excited when I see that. Jake does too and if it is not the play he wants he will shake it and go with another."
(On what was said at halftime) "Don't take your foot off the gas, continue to win, its 0-0 and anything can happen. We want to be a second-half team. That is what we talk about."
Comments