November 6, 2016

ESPN ‘College GameDay’ headed to Seattle for Huskies vs. USC

By Christian Caple

For the second time in four seasons, ESPN “Collge GameDay” will broadcast from the University of Washington campus.

“GameDay” announced Sunday morning that it has chosen the Huskies’ 4:30 p.m. Saturday game against USC as its location for this week’s show. UW also hosted “GameDay” prior to its 2013 game against Oregon, with the ESPN crew set up in front of Suzzallo Library in Red Square.

“GameDay” also broadcast from Salt Lake City for Washington’s game at Utah on Oct. 29.

Saturday’s game will still be televised by FOX.

