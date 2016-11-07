Huskies receiver John Ross, cornerback Sidney Jones named Pac-12 players of the week

Two more Huskies earned Pac-12 player of the week honors following UW’s 66-27 victory at California.
Junior receiver John Ross, who caught six passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns, was voted offensive player of the week, and junior cornerback Sidney Jones, who had two interceptions and two pass breakups, was voted defensive player of the week.
Ross is now tied for second nationally with 14 touchdown passes this season. Jones is tied for fifth in the Pac-12 with three interceptions.
This is the second week in a row that two UW players received conference player of the week honors. After UW’s 31-24 victory at Utah, linebacker Azeem Victor (defense) and punt returner Dante Pettis (special teams) earned the nod. UW quarterback Jake Browning also took home an offensive player of the week honor after his eight-touchdown performance at Oregon, and linebacker Psalm Wooching earned defensive player of the week after his three sacks against Stanford.
