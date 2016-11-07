Huskies Insider Blog

November 7, 2016 11:58 AM

Joe Mathis, Huskies sacks leader, will not return this season due to foot injury

Huskies Insider Blog

University of Washington football and basketball

By Christian Caple

ccaple@thenewstribune.com

The Washington Huskies will be without their top pass rusher for the rest of the season.

Senior outside linebacker Joe Mathis, who leads UW with five sacks, will have surgery to repair the foot injury that has kept him out of the Huskies’ last three games, coach Chris Petersen announced Monday.

Mathis has been trying to rehab his foot, Petersen said, and the team originally hoped he would be able to return from the injury later this season. But it was determined that surgery was the best option.

Fourth-year junior Connor O’Brien has been starting in Mathis’ spot, with redshirt freshman Benning Potoa’e playing some, too.

“Fortunately, the next guys have been playing, and they’ve been playing hard getting meaningful reps and all that,” Petersen said, “and that’s just how it goes.”

Related content

Huskies Insider Blog

Comments

Videos

Coach Chris Petersen discusses Huskies' 66-27 win at California

View more video

About Christian Caple

@christiancaple

A proud native of Longview, Wash., Christian Caple joins The News Tribune after covering Washington State football and men's basketball for two years at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane (though he lived in Pullman). He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Washington, an avid NWAACC basketball fan, and is unsure how to proceed now that Breaking Bad is over.

Sports Videos