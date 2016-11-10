Huskies Insider Blog

November 10, 2016 4:26 PM

Report: UW, Chris Petersen negotiating long-term contract extension

By Christian Caple

The University of Washington is reportedly in negotiations to keep coach Chris Petersen at the school for another decade.

Citing sources, The Seattle Times reported Thursday that UW and Petersen are in the process of negotiating a potential 10-year contract extension, one that would make Petersen the highest-paid coach in the Pac-12.

Petersen is currently in the third year of a deal that runs through the 2020 season -- he signed a two-year extension on Thanksgiving last year -- and will eventually pay him $4 million per year. He is scheduled to earn $3.6 million this year before bonuses.

Petersen, 52, has a 24-12 record in his third season at Washington after going 92-12 in eight years at Boise State. At 9-0 this season, the Huskies are off to their best start since 1992. There might not be a bigger Petersen fan at UW than athletic director Jennifer Cohen, who was one of two people -- former athletic director Scott Woodward was the other -- who traveled to Boise in December 2013 in an attempt to lure Petersen to UW.

The coach had conversations earlier that year with USC, which was seeking a replacement for Lane Kiffin, but neither party believed that to be the right fit. USC eventually hired former UW coach Steve Sarkisian, and UW signed Petersen to a five-year, $18-million deal three days later.

