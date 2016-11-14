Huskies Insider Blog

November 14, 2016 11:42 AM

Chris Petersen: Azeem Victor has leg fracture, not likely to return this season

Huskies linebacker Azeem Victor had surgery Sunday to repair a fracture in his right leg, UW coach Chris Petersen said, and while the prognosis for his recovery is better than originally thought, it appears unlikely that Victor will return this season.

Asked if Victor might be able to return for UW’s bowl game, Petersen said he did not know.

Victor, UW’s leading tackler, is no longer listed on the team’s depth chart. Redshirt freshman DJ Beavers is now listed as the starter at middle linebacker, with freshman Brandon Wellington listed behind him.

Huskies vs. ASU notes and depth chart by christiancaple on Scribd

