Pac-12 picks, Week 12: Back above .500, we set our sights ever higher

After a 4-2 showing against the spread last week, anything feels possible. Or, at least, 5-1 feels possible. Shoot for the stars, kids, so when you fail, you land on, uh, marginal profit.
All lines are courtesy of VegasInsider.com
Last week: 5-1 straight-up, 4-2 against the spread.
Season: 65-12 straight-up, 34-33-3 against the spread.
SATURDAY
Oregon at Utah, 11 a.m., Pac-12 Networks (Utah by 14.5) -- The Ducks have allowed 41 or more points in six games this season, and have given up 51 or more points four times, including last week’s 52-27 loss to Stanford. And with their seventh loss now under their belts, the possibility of any remaining motivation seems to be off the table. The pick: Utah 49, Oregon 24.
Washington State at Colorado, 12:30 p.m., FOX (Colorado by 4.5) -- Big thanks to the Pac-12 and its TV partners for making sure this game kicks off in the middle of the day, and four hours before the start of the Washington game. It should be a good one. I’m most interested to see how WSU and quarterback Luke Falk fare against Colorado’s defense, which leads the Pac-12 and ranks seventh nationally in yards per play allowed with an average of 4.56, is tied for ninth nationally (with UW) in scoring defense at 17.9 points per game, and, perhaps most importantly, ranks fourth nationally in pass defense efficiency (and second nationally in yards allowed per pass attempt). The Buffaloes can clinch at least a tie of the Pac-12 South title with a win. Think they get it done at home. But I like a WSU cover. The pick: Colorado 31, Washington State 28.
Stanford at California, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks (Stanford by 11) -- Remember when Stanford got smacked in consecutive weeks by UW and WSU? Well, the Cardinal have lost only once since then (to Colorado), and currently sit at 7-3 and No. 24 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings. And with Cal and Rice the only teams remaining on its schedule, Stanford seems likely to finish the year 9-3 with a chance for a 10th win in a bowl game. Not bad for a down year, after all. The pick: Stanford 48, California 35.
USC at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (USC by 13.5) -- UCLA is still clinging to its bowl hopes, so maybe the Bruins still have something left to play for in this lost season. But the Trojans have much more to play for, and are, quite simply, the much better team. The pick: USC 38, UCLA 20.
Arizona at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks (OSU by 6.5) -- This should be a fun one, if only because both teams should absolutely believe they can beat the other -- and that’s probably not a belief either team is used to. Weird to see the Beavers favored by nearly a touchdown against a conference foe, but I don’t think there is any question OSU is the better team right now. The pick: Oregon State 34, Arizona 27.
