November 21, 2016 9:42 AM

Huskies cornerback Darren Gardenhire announces that he will transfer

By Christian Caple

In a curiously timed announcement this morning, Washington Huskies junior cornerback Darren Gardenhire announced that he will transfer from UW.

Gardenhire lost his starting job this season and has played as a reserve cornerback and on special teams. He has 13 tackles, one sack and an interception this season, and also caused and recovered a fumble in UW’s 44-18 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night. With senior cornerback Kevin King graduating and junior cornerback Sidney Jones expected to declare for the NFL draft, it seemed Gardenhire would be in line for a starting job next season as a senior.

The timing of his announcement is particularly strange, with at least two games still remaining this season and an important Apple Cup showdown at Washington State awaiting on Friday. UW coach Chris Petersen is scheduled to speak with reporters at 11:30 this morning, so perhaps we will know more then.

@christiancaple

