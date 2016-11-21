Huskies cornerback Darren Gardenhire announces that he will transfer

In a curiously timed announcement this morning, Washington Huskies junior cornerback Darren Gardenhire announced that he will transfer from UW.
I would just Like to say that I appreciate everyone At the University of Washington and thank them for everything they've helped me accomplish while I spent my time here. After talking with my family and really taking time to make this decision. I will no longer be continuing my career here at the University of Washington. It was a real tough decision but I have to go wit ma Heart and make the best decision I feel is for my future. And I will transfer to the University i feel is right to do it at. And to my Teammates y'all already know what y'all gotta do and that's get everything y'all worked hard for and deserve. !
Gardenhire lost his starting job this season and has played as a reserve cornerback and on special teams. He has 13 tackles, one sack and an interception this season, and also caused and recovered a fumble in UW’s 44-18 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night. With senior cornerback Kevin King graduating and junior cornerback Sidney Jones expected to declare for the NFL draft, it seemed Gardenhire would be in line for a starting job next season as a senior.
The timing of his announcement is particularly strange, with at least two games still remaining this season and an important Apple Cup showdown at Washington State awaiting on Friday. UW coach Chris Petersen is scheduled to speak with reporters at 11:30 this morning, so perhaps we will know more then.
